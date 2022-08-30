NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYS recovers $270K in wages due to home aide for Brooklyn senior
The New York State Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman in Brooklyn over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was...
Coney Island public housing residents sue the city over unresolved Hurricane Sandy-spurred problems
Two days after Hurricane Sandy arrived, residents of hard-hit Coney Island began to clean up, even though they remained without power. A resident of Coney Island scavenges debris washed on the beach in search for any valuables Dozens of residents in Coney Island NYCHA complexes are suing the city over lack of cooking gas caused by a Hurricane Sandy spurred remediation project. [ more › ]
A push to cap NYC broker fees gets new life as rents — and commissions — skyrocket
New York State Senator Jabari Brisport speaks, in April, to a crowd gathered to protest rent increases and aggressive evictions, and support of tenant rights. Last year, Brisport introduced legislation that would have pushed the rental commission fees onto property owners if they were the ones who hired the agents. Three years ago, New York was on the verge of limiting broker fees for prospective tenants. Why did a once-popular proposal to cap the fees vanish? [ more › ]
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
RELATED PEOPLE
Home care workers turn to New York City Council to outlaw 24-hour shifts
Participant seen holding a sign at the protest. Home care workers, seniors, and people with disabilities held a rally at the Fordham Bus Plaza in the Bronx in support of fair pay, March 12, 2021 If successful, the measure would end a practice in which New York home care workers are assigned to 24-hour shifts and paid for just 13 hours of their time. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 26 apartments in Flatbush, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 26 newly constructed apartments at 160 Clarkson Ave., on the border of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,100 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $72,000 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
fox5ny.com
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY Rule Leak: ‘Anyone with gun presumed to have it illegally’ – Guilty until proven innocent
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state’s law enforcement officers to assume “anyone carrying” a gun is doing so “unlawfully until proven otherwise,” according to an internal government memo leaked Thursday. The Aug. 2022 memo entitled “New York State Restrictions on Carrying Concealed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC child welfare agency still citing marijuana in family separations despite legalization, state policy change
A 2020 protest against ACS, which has long been criticized for targeting Black families. Parents, lawyers and advocates say the city's Administration for Children's Services is still using marijuana to remove children from their parents despite recent legalization and longstanding policies discouraging separations on the use of cannabis alone. [ more › ]
NYC marks 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Ida; Mayor Adams talks resiliency strategy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City marked the 1-year anniversary Thursday of when the remnants of Hurricane Ida made landfall in the five boroughs bringing record-setting rain falls. Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference in Queens to lay out part of city officials’ strategy on how to...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules
Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
Sen. Gillibrand meets with S.I. clergy, hopes to hear from broader community later this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand met with Staten Island faith leaders Thursday, and said she hopes to host a larger town hall in the borough later this month. New York’s junior U.S. Senator spoke with the Advance/SILive.com after the closed-door meeting with members of the clergy and heads of some of the Island’s non-profit organizations at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Tompkinsville.
Report: NYC workforce providers have less resources despite higher demand
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A group of New York City workforce development organizations released a report on Thursday indicating that they are facing inadequate resources to serve the high demand among clients. The New York City Employment and Training Coalition (NYCETC), Workforce Professionals Training Institute (WPTI) and the Center for...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1