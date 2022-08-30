Three Overnight Shootings, One Fatal, Reported In Baltimore Within Two Hours: Police

Which Hartford Neighborhood Has the Most Crimes and Assaults? Which Has the Least? Photo Credit: Pixabay

A teenage girl is dead and several others are injured following a violent night in Baltimore, authorities say.

The first shooting left two 40-year-old men shot in their "lower extremities" after an attack around 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of James Street, Monday, Aug. 29, say Baltimore police.

The two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting left an 18-year-old girl dead after police found her shot in the head around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road, police said.

Medics arrived and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Just minutes later, police responded to a third shooting in the 3700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue where they located a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to officials.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

