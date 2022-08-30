ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three Overnight Shootings, One Fatal, Reported In Baltimore Within Two Hours: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ar07_0hb7IXzm00
Which Hartford Neighborhood Has the Most Crimes and Assaults? Which Has the Least? Photo Credit: Pixabay

A teenage girl is dead and several others are injured following a violent night in Baltimore, authorities say.

The first shooting left two 40-year-old men shot in their "lower extremities" after an attack around 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of James Street, Monday, Aug. 29, say Baltimore police.

The two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting left an 18-year-old girl dead after police found her shot in the head around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road, police said.

Medics arrived and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Just minutes later, police responded to a third shooting in the 3700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue where they located a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to officials.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Mervo High School Shooting: What We Know

A student has been fatally shot in the head in a parking lot of a Baltimore High School as the first week of school comes to a close, authorities say.The victim was shot in the head after a heated argument around 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical H…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Gwynn Oak Avenue#Mcs#Daily Voice Baltimore
Daily Voice

DC Murder Victim Identified, Suspect On The Run

Police have released the name of a victim killed in Washington D.C. after a shooting, authorities say. D Angelo Taylor, 36, was fatally shot shortly before 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, according to Metropolitan Police. First responders arrived to the scene after...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say.Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief."He was an outstanding First Responder t…
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized During Undercover Drug Sting Near Woodbridge Elementary School

Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a drug raid in Woodbridge near an elementary school, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Members of a multi-agency drug task force were conducting an undercover operation into Fentanyl distribution in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a firefight broke out near Dale City Elementary School, officials said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Baltimore After Shooting Investigation: Police

The investigation into a recent shooting in Baltimore led to the apprehension of a 37-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, police announced. Isaac Baylis, Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of West Fayette Street following an investigation into the shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Suspect At Large After Maryland Church Burglary

A suspect is on the run in connection to a church robbery in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. Police have released a picture of the suspect in hopes to identify him after he allegedly stole electronics from the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
351K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy