Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
