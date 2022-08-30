ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Will Indiana’s new abortion law affect contraceptives? Law takes effect Sept. 15

By Violet Comber-Wilen, Indiana Public Broadcasting
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KPFB_0hb7IVEK00 Indiana’s new law bans abortion in almost all cases and does not involve explicit language discussing contraceptives or the morning-after pill.

Several members of the Indiana Two-Way were curious about how the bill may implicitly affect the availability of contraceptives, particularly IUDs and Plan B.

Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University.

She said that language in the law could “conceivably” outlaw certain forms of birth control, including IUDs, that can interfere with the implementation process.

“The problem with all of this is, how is a normal human being, person who’s pregnant, supposed to know whether or not they’re taking a medication or using a contraception that is actually prohibited – because they honestly think that what they’re doing is OK, and, under the law, is not prohibited,” she said.

She added this vague language leaves room for interpretation. Drobac said the law does not go far enough in detailing what is acceptable, leaving contraceptive users potentially vulnerable to accidentally doing something illegal.

“So that’s the problem with the Indiana law, is it’s dealing in an area of science that is sophisticated, with law that is not sophisticated,” she said.

Another concern, Drobac said, is privacy and how data about contraceptive use may be used or reported.

“If your doctor asks, when was your last period, and you tell your doctor, is your doctor obligated to report that to the government?” she said. “If you’ve missed one, who’s checking? Do they? Who’s monitoring if we do not have a right of privacy anymore?”

READ MORE: Why weren’t abortion restrictions decided by a ballot question in Indiana?

Drobac recommended being careful about who you share information with and exercising caution when using period tracking apps.

Ultimately, she said, the ways in which contraceptives could be policed and to what extent are still unclear.

“Try to stay on the right side of the law – but it’s just not clear how everybody should be doing that,” Drobac said.

Sen. Susan Glick (R-LaGrange) was the author of SB 1.

During testimony for this bill, Glick emphasized contraceptives and emergency contraceptives like Plan B would not be banned by this bill.

However, the version of the bill signed into law leaves much of this promise up in the air.

The Senate initially passed a version of the bill defining pregnancy as “the female reproductive condition of having a living fetus implanted in her uterus.”

However, the House committee rewrote the bill to remove the definition of pregnancy, and it did not include a new one.

Drobac said there are still so many questions about contraception and how it may be affected. She added this is a particular concern for minors.

“What happens to the Indiana child who is 16?” Drobac said. “The age of consent in Indiana is 16 and the age of consent in other states is as low as 14. And so what happens to that child? Or what happens to a child that is in the custody of the state? And you know, is controlled by Department of Child Services? Is the Indiana attorney general going to allow counties contraceptive care for those children?”

Indiana’s abortion law goes into effect on Sept. 15 . It has exceptions for rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; for fatal fetal abnormalities; and for the life of the mother.

Contact reporter Violet at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen .

Comments / 14

hoosier_mama
3d ago

My daughter was just at the dr and she goes back for an ultrasound the 15th of September. Her OB-GYN gave her a large pamphlet of all of the 40 different types of birth control ! It’s ginormous.. it’s easily available and no reason anyone would have to deal with an unwanted pregnancy

Reply(1)
2
Related
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Planned Parenthood sues IN over new abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Planned Parenthood of Indiana filed a lawsuit to stop the state’s new abortion ban from going into effect on Aug. 30. While the Indiana’s current abortion law allows women to have an abortion up to 22-weeks pregnant, the new law will make all abortions illegal with a few exceptions, such as if the mother’s health is at risk or if the fetus is a product of rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Emergency Contraceptives#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Indiana University
WIBC.com

Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana

STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
NOTRE DAME, IN
wfyi.org

Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Group asks agencies to reject Indiana’s $100 million EV charging plan

A coalition of Black civil rights groups, nonprofits, business-owners and religious leaders on Wednesday called on the federal government to reject Indiana’s plan for a $100 million-plus investment in the state’s electric vehicle charging network. “That plan must include all voices from the community, and especially the voices...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wfyi.org

Students react to abortion ban: ‘people are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’

Immediately after the passage of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban this month, many wondered about unforeseen consequences to health care and impacts on the state economy. Ball State economist Michael Hicks, in an op-ed for the Star Press, suggested education was a significant sector that could also see ramifications from the new law – writing that there would be “far fewer out-of-state college students coming to Indiana.”
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

‘He may just be completely lying’ | Recanted confessions of Larry Hall cast shadow over multiple unsolved Indiana cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The following article contains major spoilers for the Apple+ TV limited series, ‘Black Bird.’. In one of the more disquieting scenes from Apple TV+’s limited series "Black Bird," suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) grabs one of 21 handmade wooden falcons, scattered across a homemade map of the Midwest peppered with red dots, and holds it up to a dim light.
wbiw.com

Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
INDIANA STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy