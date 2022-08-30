Deadline to order free COVID tests approaches as government program winds down

The United States Postal Service is ending its distribution of free COVID tests, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

The last day to request the eight free tests is Friday, according to USPS. The program is ending after Congress opted not to commit to more funding for it.

The kits can be ordered online on USPS’ website or by phone at 1-800-232-0233 or teletypewriter for the deaf or hearing impaired at 1-888-720-7489.

The program is on its third round since it was rolled out in January, so residents are able to order up to a total of three batches each made up of eight test kits.

COVID-19 test kits, which were hard to come by at the beginning of the pandemic, can be found at many grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as through local health departments.

On Monday, 2,759 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to data updated Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health . Over the last three month period, the highest weekly average for new COVID-19 cases was on May 30, with a weekly average of 3,122.9 new cases reported, while the lowest weekly average over the last 90 days was on June 22 with a weekly average of 2,397.6 new cases reported in Virginia.

An average of 790 Virginians were in the hospital because of COVID-19 every day over the last week, while in the Eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads, an average of 121 Virginians were in the hospital over the last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association updated Tuesday. Virginia COVID hospitalizations reached their second lowest point since spring 2020 on April 17 at 151.3 before starting a general increase that continues today.

An average of 15 Virginians have died from COVID-19 every day over the last week.

Unvaccinated Americans ages 50 and older were 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than Americans ages 50 and older who had been vaccinated with two or more boosters, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated Americans ages 50 and older with only one booster were three times more likely to die from COVID than vaccinated Americans ages 50 and older with two or more boosters, according to the CDC.