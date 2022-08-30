Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
Ravens playing a dangerous waiting game with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could be costly
Playing hardball with an MVP -- a face-of-the-franchise quarterback -- is a game of high stakes poker, and the Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of one with Lamar Jackson. Recent history suggests it's a 50/50 proposition of working things out with the 2019 unanimous league MVP. The Green Bay...
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Collin Sexton has a new team, and a new contract. On Thursday, Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that landed three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. In addition to Sexton, the Cavs also traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in order to complete the blockbuster deal.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Goes yard in win
Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Nootbaar continues to flex power late in the season, as he's gone deep six times in his last 16 games, accounting for more than half of his 11 homers this year. In that span, he's added three doubles, a triple, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored while finding a home in the leadoff spot against right-handers. The surge at the plate has Nootbaar up to a .244/.360/.478 slash line with 34 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases through 253 plate appearances this year.
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
Falcons' Nick Kwiatkoski: Re-signs with Atlanta
The Falcons re-signed Kwiatkoski on Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Kwiatkoski was released ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he's since returned to team after the Falcons opened up numerous roster spots by placing a plethora of players on IR. The veteran linebacker is expected to share backup duties with rookie Troy Andersen behind the starting duo of Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker.
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Surprisingly makes final roster
Miller made the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster over Tyler Johnson, the team's official site reports. Johnson had the far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed by the Texans off waivers. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver and a reserve option at returner, but it's certainly conceivable he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season given his speed and past body of work with Tom Brady.
Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Out for season with rib injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't...
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD
When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
How to watch Oklahoma vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the UTEP Miners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. UTEP was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-13 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
Watch Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Texas A&M 8-4; Sam Houston 11-1 The Texas A&M Aggies will play against a Division II opponent, the Sam Houston Bearkats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Kyle Field. The Aggies were on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad
De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
Red Sox's Rich Hill: Walks four in no-decision
Hill pitched four-plus innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Hill pitched his best game of the season his previous time out, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He couldn't carry over that momentum, however, as he tied a season high with four walks and was lifted after allowing the first three batters he faced in the fifth frame to reach base. Hill hasn't had many big blowups this season, but he's allowed at least four runs in six of his 20 outings, leading to a mediocre 4.52 ERA for the year. He no longer strikes out batters on a consistent basis, further dampening his value in fantasy.
Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Up for September
The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Aranda, 24, is one of Tampa Bay's best hitting prospects, having amassed a .319/.394/.521 slash line this year at Triple-A. He has 20-plus starts at first base, second base and third base, while also getting a handful of starts at designated hitter and in left field. With Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes banged up, Aranda may be able to get a few starts per week down the stretch.
