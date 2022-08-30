Tallahassee nonprofit balancing inflation and helping the community

They're trying to meet the needs where they exist. The only problem is increase costs thanks to inflation.

"Inflation has caused a real problem in trying to make these dollars go farther," said Beyond the Pantry Vice President Amy Thorn.

20% is how much the price for basic hygiene items has increased over the last year, according to the nonprofit organization, Beyond the Pantry.

Thorn said they have seen a growing demand in the community.

"Think about people living outside things that they need are socks and underwear because they go through them they can't really clean them regularly so they just get replaced and the deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpastes…those are the kinds of things," said Thorn.

So how does it work? First, Beyond the Pantry collects essentials like socks, underwear, deodorant, bug spray, sunscreen, body wipes, and period products.

Board member Kirsten Mood said one package of underwear has gone up $2 over the last year, a higher cost-burden on them which can help change someone's life.

"This can help generate that dignity, that basic respect, and added confidence that you smell great, look great, feel fresh when you walk into a job interview or just interacting on a daily basis with other people means a lot," said Mood.

Once Beyond the Pantry collects the items, they distribute them to different local partner organizations. The partner organizations then give out the products at pantries and drives across the community. This ensures products go where they're needed most so nothing goes to waste. Something Kirsten says "can have an enormous impact on an individual's life."

Beyond the Pantry is hosting a Summer Stock-Up Drive to collect physical and financial donations from the community. Their goal is to raise $3,000.

The Summer Stock-Up Drive is happening until September 30. The nonprofit organization is accepting basic needs items such as deodorant, sunscreen, bug spray, body wipes, charcoal briquettes, and period products.

They are also in need of volunteers to help package items. If interested in donating or volunteering, visit About – Beyond The Pantry .

