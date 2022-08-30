ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAES Dive Team finds 142 pairs of glasses, 11 Apple Watches at bottom of lake

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team recovered quite the haul of sunken treasure during a recent training drill.

SHAES says the dive team was invited to dive at Lake Arvesta for a training opportunity utilizing motor skills to search in a zero-visibility environment.

During the drill, divers recovered 142 pairs of sunglasses/prescription glasses, 11 Apple Watches, two Fitbits, three wrenches, five pairs of goggles and a wallet with an Indiana driver’s license and two credit cards.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

In a Facebook post, SHAES said “the results were amazing.

According to SHAES, the items were turned over to Lake Arvesta officials and will be matched to the list they have of reported lost items. Individuals will be contacted and their lost items will be returned.

