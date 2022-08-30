ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
It’s natural to want to compare freshman defensive end Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. They were both 5-star prospects coming out of high school, with Williams actually being the higher-ranked player between the two.

They play the same position and both have extremely long arms. Walker was a little more chiseled and filled out to this point in his respective career, but Williams is ahead in the developmental curve as he went through spring practice. Walker did not prior to arriving in 2019.

“Mykel is Travon Walker Jr. right now. He’s a freak,” Georgia tight end Ryland Goede said on his recent podcast Real Talk. “I have to block him every day. He’s not 17 or 18.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

