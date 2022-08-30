ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘GLOW’s Sunita Mani To Topline Horror ‘Wilder Than Her’ From Bombo Sports & Entertainment; Kate Easton, Kayla Foster And Danny Deferrari Also Set

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Sunita Mani ( GLOW , Mr. Robot ) will topline the horror Wilder Than Her from Bombo Sports & Entertainment , which has wrapped production in Guerneville, CA. The three other leads for the film, written and directed by Jessica Kozak, are Kate Easton ( When They See Us ), Kayla Foster ( Call Jane ) and Danny Deferrari ( Oppenheimer ).

Examining grief, gaslighting and female friendship with a thriller twist, Wilder Than Her picks up with tight-knit friends Emilia, Finn and Lucey as they attempt to reconnect on an annual camping trip, after the death of their best friend Bea. But things grow increasingly strange and uncomfortable in the isolated forest as their friendship unravels.

Kozak’s script for Wilder Than Her was selected for the 2020 Blood List as one of the best unproduced genre scripts of the year. Bombo’s Head of Development, Shannon Reilly, is producing the film alongside Chelsea Davenport and Kimberly Hwang, with Bombo’s Bob Potter serving as exec producer. UTA is handling worldwide sales.

Best known for her series regular roles on Netflix’s GLOW and USA Network’s Mr. Robot , Mani starred alongside Search Party ‘s John Reynolds in the acclaimed alien invasion comedy Save Yourselves! , which made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She also starred opposite Sarita Choudhury in the horror-thriller Evil Eye , which Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani directed for Blumhouse and Prime Video. Mani was recently seen in Daniels’ hit A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once , which has come in as the company’s highest-grossing release to date, and co-stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Apple’s upcoming musical comedy, Spirited .

Easton has been seen in Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike and his Cinemax series The Knick , as well as Richard Linklater’s feature Last Flag Flying and Ava DuVernay’s Emmy-winning miniseries, When They See Us . She most recently wrapped a role in the miniseries A Thousand Tomorows , which will be released by Sony’s Affirm Originals later this year.

Foster played Barbara in George Pelecanos and David Simon’s HBO series The Deuce , and will next be seen in the Sundance-premiering abortion rights drama Call Jane , with Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, which Roadside Attractions is releasing on October 28. The actress was on the first national tour of the musical Spring Awakening , also previously working with Alec Baldwin on the Tribeca 2019 title, Framing John DeLorean .

Deferrari played a key role in Utopia’s indie hit Shiva Baby , and has also been seen in Ray Donovan: The Movie , as well as the ABC miniseries Madoff , which had him playing Bernie Madoff’s son, Andrew. Coming up next for the actor is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures.

Kozak makes her feature directorial debut with Wilder Than Her , having written on Freeform’s The Bold Type and received her screenwriting MFA from UCLA.

Potter’s Bombo Sports & Entertainment is a New York-based producer of 80+ sports films including European soccer titles chronicling Manchester United (Warner Bros.), Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC. Bombo has worked extensively with Nike and the NBA, and is currently in production on a feature chronicling the history of the F1 team McKaren. Wilder Than Her is one of four narrative films the company is producing this year, including California King , a comedy caper starring Jimmy Tatro and Travis Bennett.

Mani is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Easton by Framework Entertainment; Foster by Artists & Representatives; and Deferrari by Innovative Artists.

