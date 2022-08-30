ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

KBAT 99.9

Get Yours Now! Seize The Deal With Texas Roadhouse Half-Off Gift Cards

Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am this morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. They will only be valid at the Midland and Odessa locations. They will be available online only. You will NOT be able to purchase these at a Texas Roadhouse location or on their website. This is a listener-exclusive perk and you can only get them HERE!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair

The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
KBAT 99.9

Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!

We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend

Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later

Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
