ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Flu shots available now at GIANT, MARTIN’S pharmacies

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUJ2p_0hb7Gb4k00

CARLISE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced flu vaccinations are now available at all of its in-store pharmacies, noting that most insurance plans cover the shot at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B.

GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors. The flu shots are administered by immunizing pharmacists. No appointment is needed.

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at The GIANT Company, said. “As the flu virus changes, flu vaccinations are reformulated every year, so it’s important for your entire family to get them, especially older adults and young children.”

Shirley said the pharmacies also offer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, which can be administered at the same time as a flu shot.

Beginning Sept. 16 until Oct. 8, select GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies will again offer drive-up flu shots. Patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. Store locations offering this will soon be available at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines .

The CDC recommends that everyone six months or older and certain groups of people at greater risk of flu complications get a vaccination by the end of October. These groups include people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies are offering initial doses of Pfizer and Moderna for those ages 3 and up. Booster doses for Pfizer are available for those ages 5 and up, while booster doses for Moderna are available for those ages 18 and up. Both are offered at no out-of-pocket cost. Additionally, select pharmacy locations carry Novavax for those ages 12 and up.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 2 – High school football scores and highlights for Sept. 2

Welcome back to week two of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Taylor Allderdice: 14Altoona: 35QTR: FINAL Allegany: 26Hollidaysburg: 23QTR: FINAL Glendale: 0Bellwood-Antis: 27QTR: FINAL Brookville: 0Tyrone: 30QTR: FINAL Richland: 35Central: 28QTR: FINAL Somerset: 7Bishop McCort: 50QTR: FINAL Portage: 6Cambria […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Cdc#Pharmacies#Influenza#Martin#Carlise#The Giant Company#Medicare Part
WTAJ

PA Troopers warn of ‘quick moving’ face-to-face scam artists

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting all residents of what they called ‘quick moving’ scam artists that travel around city-to-city and state-to-state scamming ordinary folks. Police are reporting an influx of scam reports involving the “Romanian transnational criminal organization: throughout the state. These criminals are usually described as appearing Middle Eastern or Hispanic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
pharmacytimes.com

Combination Flu, COVID-19, RSV mRNA Vaccine Could Change Immunizations Landscape

Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company is in early stages of development for a combined mRNA vaccine for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States

Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
OHIO STATE
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs

August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
OREGON STATE
WTAJ

Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
WTAJ

Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Breezewood woman threatened to kill entire family, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report. State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people. After […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy