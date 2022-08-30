ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Colts waive OT Ryan Van Demark, LB Forrest Rhyne

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to waive offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark and linebacker Forrest Rhyne ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to reduce the roster to 53 players.

Van Demark was one of the top undrafted rookies to sign with the Colts following the 2022 NFL draft. The Colts gave him a massive signing bonus to the tune of $175,000—the highest of the team’s undrafted rookie crop. However, Van Demark struggled in the preseason to the point where he’s likely a practice squad candidate.

Rhyne was battling for one of the final spots in the linebacker room and while he flashed some impressive traits, it’s likely he will wind up on the practice squad.

