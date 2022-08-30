Colts' Sam Ehlinger expected to make 53-man roster

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to make the initial 53-man roster, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

This was the biggest question mark that came with the roster cuts, which must be finalized Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Ehlinger was on the fringe of the roster but after a stellar preseason, he earned a spot on the initial roster.

It should be noted that nothing is official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but it appears Ehlinger has made the initial roster. His role will be as the third quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

Ehlinger was the MVP of the preseason for the Colts. He was 24-of-29 passing (82.8%) for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also had six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

It’s unlikely the Colts will carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for the entire season, and this may be a way the team can sneak him onto the practice squad after waiver claims have gone through.

Regardless, Ehlinger earned his spot on the initial 53-man roster, and it appears that will come to fruition.