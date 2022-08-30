ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Sam Ehlinger expected to make 53-man roster

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfGsn_0hb7GOnP00

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to make the initial 53-man roster, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

This was the biggest question mark that came with the roster cuts, which must be finalized Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Ehlinger was on the fringe of the roster but after a stellar preseason, he earned a spot on the initial roster.

Be sure to keep up with all of the latest roster cuts via our tracker.

It should be noted that nothing is official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but it appears Ehlinger has made the initial roster. His role will be as the third quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

Ehlinger was the MVP of the preseason for the Colts. He was 24-of-29 passing (82.8%) for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also had six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

It’s unlikely the Colts will carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for the entire season, and this may be a way the team can sneak him onto the practice squad after waiver claims have gone through.

Regardless, Ehlinger earned his spot on the initial 53-man roster, and it appears that will come to fruition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Matt Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways now that the Patriots' roster is settled

The football season hasn’t even arrived yet, but the madness, particularly from a personnel perspective, has already started for the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the team had to beat the deadline for trimming their 80-man roster down to 53 players, and then Wednesday was the deadline to get in waiver claims for practice squad players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy