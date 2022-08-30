ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
HARRISBURG, SD
Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem

A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area. Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result. Dakota News Now reports...
BROOKINGS, SD
South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!

There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon...
HARRISBURG, SD
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?

Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday

Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

