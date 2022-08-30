Read full article on original website
Show Info: August 31, 2022
Update your home from the ground up. 50 Floor will bring samples right to your home. Use the promo code "New Day Cleveland" for $100 off your order. Freshen up any room in your home with a trip to Cleveland Furniture Company. Shop this weekend and take advantage of Labor Day savings. There are locations in Parma, Brooklyn, Mentor and Twinsburg.
Fall into Fashion
Step into style this fall! Schell Bell Boutique featured mother and daughter looks for the upcoming season. The boutique is located in Aurora.
Plan for Fall
It's never too early to plan for fall! Paper Trails can help you get organized with planners, notebooks, stationary and more. The shop is located on Old Detroit Road in Rocky River.
Kenny’s kickin it with the Harvey ‘Red Raider’ Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton kicks of Labor Day weekend with talented students from the Harvey High School ‘Red Raider’ Marching Band. Harvey High School is located in Painesville and the band is under the direction of Amir Jones.
Cleveland Air show takes flight this weekend
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend. Stacey Frey has the details if you plan to attend.
Missing: Emily Shue
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
Concert For a Cause
A big name in country music returns to Lorain County for a good cause! Thanks to Mortach Financial, John Rich will be at the Lorain Palace on November 12th. The event benefits The Travis Mills Foundation.
September has arrived — A look at the forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cool and crisp night, perfect for the first day of Meteorological Fall. We will fall back into the upper 50s and mid 50s inland. The lower humidity will stick around tonight with our winds shifting from the south after midnight. Lower humidity will continue to...
Weather changes coming this weekend
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Today is the first day of September. Here is a look at September climate numbers:. Another great day today, just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Staying quiet with plenty of sunshine through the day. Not as breezy with winds 5-10 mph out of the north.
Labor Day weekend: What to expect in the forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Staying dry but warm tonight for Friday night football. Sunset is now before 8 p.m., but it should be a beautiful one!. If you’re heading out to watch your team play this evening, dress for warm/muggy conditions and leave the rain gear behind. Staying dry...
Bats are attacking students at Ohio college: ‘It’s startling’
The College of Wooster is dealing with some unwelcome guests. Bats are being reported in the hallways of dorms, even biting students.
Dance Showcase Returns to Playhouse Square
Here’s a chance to immerse yourself in the arts for free! Playhouse Square’s Dance Showcase is set for September 16th. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.
The Great Geauga County Fair Returns
An annual tradition returns to Burton. This year is the 200th anniversary of The Great Geauga County Fair. Click here for a list of events.
Lorain officer placed on leave after use-of-force caught on camera
A Lorain High School School safety officer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the use of excessive force while breaking up a fight between students. New video released by the school district shows the incident.
