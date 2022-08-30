ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts release CB Anthony Chesley, waive OT Jordan Murray

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to release cornerback Anthony Chesley and waive offensive tackle Jordan Murray ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to reduce the roster to 53 players, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Chesley had been battling for the final spot in the cornerback room with a handful of other players. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he found a spot on the practice squad.

Murray signed with the Colts this offseason on a futures contract and even though he struggled during the preseason, it seems the Colts still believe there is upside as Erickson reported they want to bring him back to the practice squad.

