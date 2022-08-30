A teacher and her two children were found dead in Horry County, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.Law enforcement officers arrived at a home in the area to perform a welfare check, and eventually forced their way into the home where they found the bodies of 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and eight-year-old Emily Moberley.All three died of gunshot wounds, authorities said. It is unclear who perpetrated the shootings. Ms Moberley was an elementary school teacher in the county. Horry County Schools released a statement in the aftermath of the deaths offering the services of its trained counselours to...

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO