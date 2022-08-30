Read full article on original website
'It's been a wonderful window'
Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leeds United in the Premier League today.Pontus Jansson returned for Brentford against former club Leeds. The Bees captain had missed the last two matches with a foot injury. Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh came in for Leeds, with Liam Cooper on the bench after a calf injury.Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Dasilva, Wissa,Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Roerslev.Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt. Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
