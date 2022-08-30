ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8rUr_0hb7FwKY00

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer.

In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like standing for pivot transfers, moving from chairs to beds, and pedaling several miles on a stationary bike in therapy. Hedgepeth’s left side shows that his circulation is improving, as well as his ability to communicate.

She also said with each passing day, Hedgepeth is able to communicate using short sentences, follow along with brief conversations and eating soft foods. Medical staff members are hoping to remove the feeding tube soon.

“God is good and he continues to bless Carnie with improvements every day! His overall strength and coordination are improving. He is standing for pivot transfers to and from chairs and / or beds, and he has been able to pedal up to seven (7) miles on the stationary bike in a single therapy session. Circulation and strength is also slowly improving on his left side.

“His ability to communicate is also improving. Medical staff have removed his trach, which has allowed him to talk with greater clarity and with more volume. He is able to communicate using short sentences and is starting to demonstrate the ability to contextually follow along with brief conversations.

“Carnie is doing well with meals of soft foods, and medical staff is hoping to remove his feeding tube in the coming days.

“Please continue to join us as we pray for Carnie’s continued restoration, with improvements in mobility and strength, his ability to apply knowledge and memories to communication without confusion, and his ability to effectively chew and swallow a range of foods that would allow for the removal of his feeding tube.”

Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at a facility in Atlanta , where he has been for the past several weeks. He even celebrated his birthday there and began talking earlier this week.

You can continue to chart Carnie’s progress on the Carnie’s Community group on Facebook. Updates will also continue on the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page along with the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page . Information on fundraisers to help with Hedgepeth’s medical bills can be found here.

You can send cards and well wishes to:

Carnie Hedgepeth – Room 250
C/O Shepherd Center
2020 Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

