Bay News 9
Officials: Ground settling may have caused burst pipe at new intersection in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A road project mystery at Wabash Avenue and 10th Street in the city of Lakeland has left contractors and city crews scratching their heads. A new underground water pipe was recently installed at the intersection, before being covered with a new driving surface and sidewalks. The...
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes to adhere to Labor Day weekend schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to Selmon Expressway traffic this Labor Day weekend. The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will open in the eastbound direction at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and will remain in the eastbound direction until 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6.
NWS: 'Downburst' occurred where storm damage reported in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton communities experienced heavy storm damage as thunderstorms passed through Manatee County Friday afternoon. From roofs to outdoor furniture, it was all tossed from mobile and manufactured homes at around 2:20 p.m. in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Video recorded by an EMS first responder in Manatee County showed palm trees flailing in the wind as lightning struck and the rain continued to fall.
Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic
Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
Infrastructure projects to replace old pipes, fix roads underway in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the City of Tampa grows, transportation leaders say major work is needed on our pipes Some pipes are a hundred years old. It’s why work is underway to replace aging pipes and make roads safer. The goal is to provide cleaner water, better fire protection and safer streets.
Downtown Tampa intersection to be converted into four-way stop
TAMPA, Fla. — There's a new four-way stop coming to downtown Tampa for drivers and pedestrians to keep an eye out for. The city of Tampa's Mobility Department is converting the intersection of North Franklin Street and East Zack streets into a four-way stop Wednesday morning. "Transitioning to a...
Vehicle catches fire on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Plumes of smoke wafted from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday morning after a vehicle traveling on the went up in flames.
Several traffic lights out of service in Downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heads up, drivers. There are several traffic lights out of service Friday in Downtown St. Pete. Lights are out from 3rd Street to MLK Street and from 3rd Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, the St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a tweet. Police also...
Man struck by 2 cars while crossing street in Lakeland
A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Brooksville man died in a motorcycle crash on Ayers Road late Wednesday night.
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
Overnight Fire Destroys Large Barn In West Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a structure fire at 10806 Buckskin Place in Tampa early Wednesday morning. HCFR ‘s dispatch center received a 911 call at 2:13 AM Wednesday from a first-party caller initially reporting a fire in the trees
AAA brings back 'Tow to Go' program for Labor Day weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — Just in time for Labor Day weekend, AAA is bringing back its Tow to Go program to keep drunk drivers off the road. Anyone needing to get from point A to point B after having a few drinks will have a way of safely getting there.
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
Hernando deputies hogtie loitering gator in Wendy's parking lot
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies were in for more than a Frosty Wednesday when they had to escort a surprising guest from a Wendy's parking lot. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a loitering alligator, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Taco Truck Tour Through Lakeland
When it comes to tacos, there is no shortage of authentic spots in Lakeland to satisfy your cravings. But sometimes with so many options, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That’s why we stopped by all our favorite taco trucks in Lakeland (and Winter Haven) and compiled them for you in a fashion that’s sure to whet your appetite.
businessobserverfl.com
Dallas developer to build almost a million square feet of industrial space near Lakeland
A Dallas industrial developer has bought 73.66 acres of property in Auburndale and plans to build two facilities totaling 896,400 square feet. Dalfen Industrial did not disclose how much it paid for the property which is near Lakeland and has frontage along Interstate 4 nor the cost of the project.
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news
