Lakeland, FL

10 Tampa Bay

NWS: 'Downburst' occurred where storm damage reported in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton communities experienced heavy storm damage as thunderstorms passed through Manatee County Friday afternoon. From roofs to outdoor furniture, it was all tossed from mobile and manufactured homes at around 2:20 p.m. in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Video recorded by an EMS first responder in Manatee County showed palm trees flailing in the wind as lightning struck and the rain continued to fall.
BRADENTON, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic

Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

Taco Truck Tour Through Lakeland

When it comes to tacos, there is no shortage of authentic spots in Lakeland to satisfy your cravings. But sometimes with so many options, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That’s why we stopped by all our favorite taco trucks in Lakeland (and Winter Haven) and compiled them for you in a fashion that’s sure to whet your appetite.
LAKELAND, FL
