A Decade after Merger Announcement, IMSA Continues Arcing Higher
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Chip Ganassi heard the chatter. In late August 2012, rumors roiled among the essential players in North American sports car racing. Its two sanctioning bodies – GRAND-AM Road Racing and the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) – were considering a merger. Not long...
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
Daytona Lagoon to Offer Free Admission to Emergency Responders
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona’s most iconic waterpark Daytona Lagoon is holding its 5th annual First Responder Weekend on September 10th and 11th. During the promotion, all active firefighters, lifeguards, EMS workers, and law enforcement officers will be offered free admission to the park. The offer applies during business...
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
click orlando
Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 4. The deadly crash happened around midnight on I-4 eastbound near Lake Mary Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It’s unclear what caused the crash and who was involved. Read:...
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
Charlie Martin Sentenced As Accessory to 2017 Murder
DELAND, Fla. - Charlie Martin of DeLand has pleaded guilty to his charge as an accessory to the murder of Brian Walsh, according to a news release from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the homicide. Walsh was the victim...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
Mediterranean restaurant opens Daytona location
Oliv Epicurean Grill, an up and coming Mediterranean restaurant, had its soft opening on Aug. 3 in a new location on LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Dan Moon, owner, conceptualized Oliv since his college days when he made a deal with his roommate, Sam Hannun, to cook the food if Mr. Moon bought the food. This would become the catalyst for this inventive restaurant.
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
Palm Coast Will Spend $6.2 Million to Buy 69 Vehicles and Heavy Equipment Items, Including 3 Fire Trucks
In one of the largest such expenditures in the city’s history at one time, the Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday gave its approval for spending $6.2 million to buy 69 vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment for various departments, including three fire trucks. The equipment and vehicles include...
You'll like it, you'll love it at the Daytona Bandshell
There will be three concerts for Labor Day weekend at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will present Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw tribute, Friday, Sept. 2, and Fast Forward, a Kenny Chesney tribute Sunday, Sept. 4. The Saturday concert will be Completely Unchained, a Van Halen tribute band.
Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A missing child alert that was issued for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach on Wednesday evening was canceled early Thursday morning. FDLE said Skyler Morrison was found and is safe. No other information has been released at this time.
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
