Daytona Beach, FL

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
Daytona Lagoon to Offer Free Admission to Emergency Responders

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona’s most iconic waterpark Daytona Lagoon is holding its 5th annual First Responder Weekend on September 10th and 11th. During the promotion, all active firefighters, lifeguards, EMS workers, and law enforcement officers will be offered free admission to the park. The offer applies during business...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Charlie Martin Sentenced As Accessory to 2017 Murder

DELAND, Fla. - Charlie Martin of DeLand has pleaded guilty to his charge as an accessory to the murder of Brian Walsh, according to a news release from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the homicide. Walsh was the victim...
DELAND, FL
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Mediterranean restaurant opens Daytona location

Oliv Epicurean Grill, an up and coming Mediterranean restaurant, had its soft opening on Aug. 3 in a new location on LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Dan Moon, owner, conceptualized Oliv since his college days when he made a deal with his roommate, Sam Hannun, to cook the food if Mr. Moon bought the food. This would become the catalyst for this inventive restaurant.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
You'll like it, you'll love it at the Daytona Bandshell

There will be three concerts for Labor Day weekend at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will present Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw tribute, Friday, Sept. 2, and Fast Forward, a Kenny Chesney tribute Sunday, Sept. 4. The Saturday concert will be Completely Unchained, a Van Halen tribute band.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

