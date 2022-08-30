Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gets ready for Labor Day events
MARLBOROUGH – A patriotic parade, the tastes and sounds of Greece, a charity bed race, a concert on the common and even a walk along the beach will highlight the upcoming Labor Day Weekend in Marlborough. Greek Festival. The three-day Greek Festival will be held rain or shine at...
spectrumnews1.com
'Come for the food and stay for the live music:' Worcester holds its second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer
WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Worcester Thursday for the city's second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer. It had local chefs, farmers and crafters, along with live music. In its twelfth year, 'Out to Lunch' has grown to a multi week celebration. Most people said they...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury’s Dean Park playground closes for renovations
SHREWSBURY – Dean Park closed its playground during the last week of August for renovations. The park is located off Main Street. The renovations include a new sandbox, merry-go-round, swing set, climbing features, improved accessibility, fencing and regrading of the surface. Director of Parks and Recreation Angela Snell said...
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: Woodstock Fair, OSV, Out to Lunch and more ...
The Woodstock Fair in South Woodstock, Connecticut, transforms a small farming community into an event that some years has drawn 175,000 people over the course of the Labor Day weekend. The 161st Woodstock Fair has main stage entertainment (including Back in Black AC/DC Tribute, Dire Straits Legacy, Gary LeVox — lead singer Rascal Flats — and the Gin Blossoms), exhibition halls, sheep and cattle shows, sheep shearing, tractor and horse pulls and other contests, carnival rides and games, and plenty of food. Presented by the Woodstock Agricultural Society Inc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Gazebo-Palooza comes to Grafton Sept. 17
GRAFTON – The Gazebo-Palooza is returning to Grafton later this month. The block party will benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts and will take place will take place on Sept. 17. Local restaurants will be providing sample food, and soft drinks, wine and beer will be available...
leominsterchamp.com
Mayor: Improvements to Route 13 in North Leominster should be done by October
LEOMINSTER — The reconstruction of a heavily traveled section of Route 13 in North Leominster, in the works for more than a decade, is nearing completion, according to a local official. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said Thursday during his daily Facebook video update that construction crews did paving work...
communityadvocate.com
Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, formerly of Hudson
Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
communityadvocate.com
Sunday alcohol sales at Westborough restaurants may head to Town Meeting
WESTBOROUGH – Restaurants may be able to sell alcohol two hours earlier on Sundays, pending a vote at Town Meeting this fall. The Select Board discussed the draft warrant for October’s Town Meeting during their Aug. 23 meeting. This is one of several articles that may be heading...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough seeks residents for fire station building committee
NORTHBOROUGH – The town is seeking residents to serve on an advisory committee charged with overseeing the design and construction of a new fire station. The Fire Station Building Committee will be made up of town officials – including a selectman, Financial Planning Committee member, Fire Chief David Parenti and an appointee of the fire department – and residents appointed by Town Administrator John Coderre.
communityadvocate.com
Andreas Tsanatelis, 87, of Marlborough
– Andreas Tsanatelis, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Pentalofos, Greece, the son of the late, Alexandros and Vasilik (Salamanis) Tsanatelis. Andy worked the Marlborough Diamond Shoe Factory and retired from Rockport Shoe in 2000....
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury
– Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away August 31, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA he was the beloved son of Paul and Dawn (Roberts) Carrelli of Shrewsbury MA; cherished brother of Chris Carrelli and his fiancé Nicole Pham of Auburn, MA; treasured grandson of Nancy Carrelli of Westborough, MA and the late John and Maureen Roberts of Auburn, MA.
communityadvocate.com
Carlene McKinstry, 77, of Northborough
Northborough – Carlene (Conant) McKinstry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health; she was 77 years old. Carlene was born In Worcester, Massachusetts on May 7, 1945, the daughter of Carlene P. (Irvine) Conant and Kilburn Nelson Conant. For 40 years Carlene...
communityadvocate.com
Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
thelocalne.ws
Twist again at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communityadvocate.com
Laborious Labor Day races striding back in to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Highland City Striders are inviting runners to participate in the Laborious Labor Day races on Monday. The 10- and five-mile road races are scheduled to take place at Ghiloni Park starting at 8 a.m. Participants can choose between the “Tough Ten” or “Fast Five” course. The...
communityadvocate.com
Edward J. Crowley, 86, of Northborough
– Edward J. Crowley, aged 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health. Ed was born and raised in Worcester, one of four children to John and Anna (Beyerl) Crowley. He attended Worcester Boy’s Trade School where he studied electrical. Ed would...
communityadvocate.com
Janice Rock, 84, formerly of Southborough
– Janice (Newton) Rock, 84, originally from Southborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard, Oregon surrounded by family. Janice was born February 3, 1938 in Needham, MA to the late Hilda and Robert Newton where she attended Needham High School, class of 1956.
communityadvocate.com
Fales kicks off first full school year in new building
WESTBOROUGH – Students and teachers rushed into Fales Elementary School last Wednesday to begin their first full school year in the new building. The first day of school for Westborough Public Schools was Aug. 31. Last year, Principal Maryann Stannard said, “We started the year in the original Fales...
Comments / 0