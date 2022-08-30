ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough gets ready for Labor Day events

MARLBOROUGH – A patriotic parade, the tastes and sounds of Greece, a charity bed race, a concert on the common and even a walk along the beach will highlight the upcoming Labor Day Weekend in Marlborough. Greek Festival. The three-day Greek Festival will be held rain or shine at...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury’s Dean Park playground closes for renovations

SHREWSBURY – Dean Park closed its playground during the last week of August for renovations. The park is located off Main Street. The renovations include a new sandbox, merry-go-round, swing set, climbing features, improved accessibility, fencing and regrading of the surface. Director of Parks and Recreation Angela Snell said...
SHREWSBURY, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Woodstock Fair, OSV, Out to Lunch and more ...

The Woodstock Fair in South Woodstock, Connecticut, transforms a small farming community into an event that some years has drawn 175,000 people over the course of the Labor Day weekend. The 161st Woodstock Fair has main stage entertainment (including Back in Black AC/DC Tribute, Dire Straits Legacy, Gary LeVox — lead singer Rascal Flats — and the Gin Blossoms), exhibition halls, sheep and cattle shows, sheep shearing, tractor and horse pulls and other contests, carnival rides and games, and plenty of food. Presented by the Woodstock Agricultural Society Inc.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Hudson, MA
Government
City
Hudson, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
communityadvocate.com

Gazebo-Palooza comes to Grafton Sept. 17

GRAFTON – The Gazebo-Palooza is returning to Grafton later this month. The block party will benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts and will take place will take place on Sept. 17. Local restaurants will be providing sample food, and soft drinks, wine and beer will be available...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, formerly of Hudson

Bedford, NH – Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
WELLS, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Earl
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Kate Hogan
Person
Eric Clapton
thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough seeks residents for fire station building committee

NORTHBOROUGH – The town is seeking residents to serve on an advisory committee charged with overseeing the design and construction of a new fire station. The Fire Station Building Committee will be made up of town officials – including a selectman, Financial Planning Committee member, Fire Chief David Parenti and an appointee of the fire department – and residents appointed by Town Administrator John Coderre.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Andreas Tsanatelis, 87, of Marlborough

– Andreas Tsanatelis, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born in Pentalofos, Greece, the son of the late, Alexandros and Vasilik (Salamanis) Tsanatelis. Andy worked the Marlborough Diamond Shoe Factory and retired from Rockport Shoe in 2000....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Arts Center#Cotton Candy#Community Arts#Downtown Music#Bid
communityadvocate.com

Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury

– Paul J. Carrelli, 43, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away August 31, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Worcester, MA he was the beloved son of Paul and Dawn (Roberts) Carrelli of Shrewsbury MA; cherished brother of Chris Carrelli and his fiancé Nicole Pham of Auburn, MA; treasured grandson of Nancy Carrelli of Westborough, MA and the late John and Maureen Roberts of Auburn, MA.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Carlene McKinstry, 77, of Northborough

Northborough – Carlene (Conant) McKinstry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health; she was 77 years old. Carlene was born In Worcester, Massachusetts on May 7, 1945, the daughter of Carlene P. (Irvine) Conant and Kilburn Nelson Conant. For 40 years Carlene...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
SHREWSBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Twist again at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD – The iconic, if somewhat old, entertainer Chubby Checker is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. Born Ernest Evans in 1941, Checker will play Oct. 5 — two days after his 81st birthday. Many of Checker’s songs are now rooted in popular culture with...
TOPSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
communityadvocate.com

Laborious Labor Day races striding back in to Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – The Highland City Striders are inviting runners to participate in the Laborious Labor Day races on Monday. The 10- and five-mile road races are scheduled to take place at Ghiloni Park starting at 8 a.m. Participants can choose between the “Tough Ten” or “Fast Five” course. The...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Edward J. Crowley, 86, of Northborough

– Edward J. Crowley, aged 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a period of declining health. Ed was born and raised in Worcester, one of four children to John and Anna (Beyerl) Crowley. He attended Worcester Boy’s Trade School where he studied electrical. Ed would...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Janice Rock, 84, formerly of Southborough

– Janice (Newton) Rock, 84, originally from Southborough, MA passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard, Oregon surrounded by family. Janice was born February 3, 1938 in Needham, MA to the late Hilda and Robert Newton where she attended Needham High School, class of 1956.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Fales kicks off first full school year in new building

WESTBOROUGH – Students and teachers rushed into Fales Elementary School last Wednesday to begin their first full school year in the new building. The first day of school for Westborough Public Schools was Aug. 31. Last year, Principal Maryann Stannard said, “We started the year in the original Fales...
WESTBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy