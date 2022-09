COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-3) beat No. 3 Louisville (5-1) in four sets (17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17) at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, snapping the Cardinals’ 24-match win streak at home and handing them their first loss of the season. This is the first time in program history that the Buckeyes have beaten a top-three team that isn’t in the Big Ten.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO