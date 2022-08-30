The 18th Annual Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation 5k Race is set for October 8, 2022, at Kinnakeet Shores/Sun Realty in Avon. This year will be back in person and with a Color Blast Run!! Be prepared to walk, run, stroll or ride your bike through color stations where you will be “blasted” with color powder. Race t-shirts or your choice of white clothing is suggested for the full “blast” effect!

AVON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO