On the Lookout: Bank robbery in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for this man. According to police, the man robbed the Key Bank on 5318 West Genesee St. on Friday, September 2 at 12 p.m. The suspect is around 50 to 55 years of age,...
Your Stories: Where to go if you lose your phone, wallet, or keys at the Fair
(WSYR-TV) — As the Fair winds down, the number of lost and found items is going up!. Where is lost and found located on the Fairgrounds?. Lost items and found items are collected and taken to the NYSP barracks located in the back of the Fairgrounds, near Chevy Park.
Two house fires in near-westside neighborhood Thursday night
(WSYR-TV) — Two house fires happened near the westside neighborhood on the evening of Thursday, September 1. 911 Center told the Syracuse Fire Department of a possible fire at 501 Tully Street at 9:49 p.m. and Air-1, the sheriff’s helicopter, was flying over the area and confirmed that the building was on fire.
Northside house fire sends two firefighters to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were sent to area hospitals in stable condition after fighting a blaze on Syracuse’s northside, Syracuse Fire Department says. The department also shares that a firefighter had to “bail out” of the burning home through a window due to excessive heat.
ESM Superintendent discusses district’s back-to-school safety plan
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re empty now but soon, schools will be filled with students and the East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent is ready to welcome them back. “It’s important for our families and our community and our staff to know that we plan to open school with the highest degree of safety measures and security measures,” said Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato.
Oswego County completes aerial spraying Friday evening
(WSYR-TV) — Oswego County completed aerial spraying in the towns of Mexico, Palermo, and Hastings on Friday evening, September 2. Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville N.Y. conducted the spraying to help decrease the number of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). To find a copy of...
August ends as one of the hottest on record
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day right around the corner, that means we are ready to say goodbye to August. Here’s where some of the key weather numbers ended up in Syracuse. It will probably not surprise you that August was warmer than normal. We averaged 74.3...
McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
Nice to start holiday weekend but does it hold?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Summer temperatures returned Friday, but does it continue into the holiday weekend, and how much longer do we stay dry?? Find out the answers below. The weather looks pretty good to start the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to the summer season. High pressure sliding...
Limp Lizards joins a big wing competition in Buffalo
(WSYR-TV) — We love our wings in Syracuse and Limp Lizard is getting ready to see if theirs can handle the heat! The restaurant is joining the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival in Buffalo for a nationwide competition. Nick Ford, a co-owner at Limp Lizard, talks about his wing recipe and offers a taste to the Bridge Street team.
Learning about Yogibo on Bridge Street
A representative from Yogibo joins Bridge Street at the Fair and teaches Steve exactly how those fun-looking seats work. You can find Yogibo and all the different sized seats at a retailer in Destiny USA or in the Center of Progress building at the Fair.
NewsChannel 9 kicks off SU home opener weekend with pep rally
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The loud house made their way to the final NewsChannel 9 live broadcast at the Great New York State Fair and fans of all ages were pumped up for Syracuse University’s home opener against Louisville Saturday night. Syracuse University marching band members, cheerleaders, dance team,...
West Genesee falls to Whitesboro by one in season opener
Marcy, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats fell to Whitesboro 27-26 in their season opener. The Wildcats drop to 0-1 this season. West Genesee will face New Hartford on the road next Friday.
Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
Syracuse University ready to welcome fans to the JMA Wireless Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since renovations were made to the now-named JMA Wireless Dome, fans have yet to experience all of them without COVID restrictions in place. Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Peter Sala said they are excited to fully welcome fans back because plenty has been done to help the fan experience.
