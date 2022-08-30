Read full article on original website
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
‘Narco-Saints’: Is the Netflix Crime K-Drama Based on a True Story?
The real-life drug lord Pablo Escobar inspired Netflix's 'Narcos'. The upcoming K-drama, 'Narcos-Saints' follows another drug lord in a six-episode season of a cartel in South America.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando might have died in the finale for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, but his legacy has continued throughout the anime adaptation that spawned from creator Hirohiko Araki and the animation studio, David Production. In the latest season, Dio plays a major role in Pucci's mission, the main antagonist featured in Stone Ocean, even though he's been in the grave for years at this point. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share a unique take on who is considered to be the biggest villain of the Joestar franchise.
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
Winnie the Pooh Fans Shocked by Horror Movie Turn
It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
Disney Considering Amazon Prime-Like Service With Disney+, Theme Parks, and Merch
With Disney+ having such a successful run since its release, the Walt Disney Company is exploring the idea of creating a membership for fans similar to Amazon Prime. Disney's membership program would give fans discounts or special perks in an effort to encourage consumers to spend more money on their streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise. The program mimics Amazon Prime's, which gives members free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to their streaming service for a month or an annual fee. While The Wall Street Journal notes that talks are in the very early stages, internally, top executives are calling the service Disney Prime. Disney Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Kristina Schake released a statement on the news.
Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Post-Credit Scene Fills Major Plot Hole
A post-credit scene for the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivers on a major plot hole from the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is the title of the film Sony is re-releasing in theaters for the Labor Day weekend, and it comes packed with deleted scenes that didn't make it into the original movie. There are 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Instead of dealing with Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the post-credit scene follows up on Doctor Strange's spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker.
DC Teases a New Addition to the Flash Family
Out this week, The Flash 2022 Annual is a bit of a unique book in that it is a story within a story. The bulk of the issue, written by Jeremy Adams, centers around Wally West reading Linda Park-West's novel, sci-fi romance that is heavily inspired by her own life with her speedster husband. But for all the fun of the story within a story, there's also a genuine exploration of Wally and Linda's real life, including a major twist at the end that could very well tease a new addition to the Flash family.
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz "Would Have Loved" to Return as Max in Sequel
Omri Katz won't be lighting another Black Flame Candle in Hocus Pocus 2. Katz starred in the 1993 original Hocus Pocus as Max Dennison, the virgin who unwittingly resurrects a coven of 300-year-old witches when he lights a magic candle on Halloween night. The evil Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have until sunrise to steal the lives of Salem's children and stay young forever — or turn to dust. While Max, younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) aren't appearing in the sequel about a new teen trio who must save Salem on All Hallow's Eve, Katz supports the Disney+ movie's "new direction."
Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Lets Spidey Become a Murderer
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods may be going a bit too far as the wall-crawler can now murder people. Spider-Man is one of the most human characters in the Marvel pantheon of heroes. Although he is often seen as the best of his given his ability to repeatedly save the day and triumph over evil, he's also able to fall victim to human pitfalls such as revenge and make bad choices. However, one of Spider-Man's rules, one that's rarely broken, is that he won't kill people. That hasn't stopped death from happening as a result of him, but generally, Spider-Man isn't going around intentionally stabbing people, crushing skulls, or doing other murderous acts.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
Friday the 13th: New Line Cinema's Cryptic Tease Has Fans in a Frenzy
News of a new Friday the 13th movie has been something slasher movie fans have been eager to hear about for over a decade. With Jason Voorhees stuck in legal limbo for the better part of four years now it seemed like an impossibility, but a new post on Instagram from New Line Cinema has fans in a tizzy. The Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary took to Instagram, posting a clever screenshot of a message request that reads "Jason Voorhees wants to send you a message." The mysterious post, captioned with "Uh oh. What do you think Jason Voorhees wants?!," immediately has sent speculation running wild, but is this really teasing a new movie?
