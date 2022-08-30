Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO