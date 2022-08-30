ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Laptop Stickers That’ll Make Your Computer More Aesthetic For Back to School—or Work

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

There are so many different things you need to remember to pack for college: under-the-bed storage compartments, twin XL sheets, dorm decor, etc. But the real fun starts when you get to campus and get to make your space and these items your own. One of my favorite ways to personalize my everyday essentials like my laptop and trusty water bottle was to dress them up in adorable and quirky stickers that represented who I was. And, obviously, the best place to buy these stickers is Redbubble .

Redbubble is filled to the brim with cute stickers that can help you accessorize everything you want—your computers, cars, desks, water bottles and any kind of protective case you keep with you on the go. More than 700,000 artists sell their unique designs on the site thanks to the free storefronts they’re able to set up. If you’re a coffee obsessive , crystal connoisseur , free spirit or just want something that’ll bring incredible vibes to your day-to-day, you’ll find the perfect accessory at Redbubble.

Honestly, even after college, I’ve still enjoyed my Redbubble stickers . I have them on work accessories like charging stations and desk organizers and still have my water bottle adorned in them. You’re never too old or too mature to get something that’ll brighten your day. And having these makes me feel so happy and at peace whenever I see them. Below, I rounded up some of the cutest laptop stickers that’ll help personalize your college or work experience even more. Check them out:

The Hot Mug Society Sticker

Any coffee or tea lover needs this sticker to let the world know where their true allegiance lies—wherever the caffeine is.



The Hot Mug Society Sticker $3

Buy Now

STAY WEIRD candy heart

The best advice for anyone and everyone? Stay weird .



STAY WEIRD candy heart $2.68

Buy Now

Rainbow Lollipop Pattern Sticker

This rainbow lolli will make a seriously sweet addition to your everyday routine.



Rainbow Lollipop Pattern Sticker $2.89

Buy Now

Watercolor Crystals

Crystal obsessive or not, you’ve got to admit these stick-ons are cool.



Watercolor Crystals $4.28

Buy Now

Iced Coffee Sticker

Represent what matters the most to you: iced coffee .



Iced Coffee Sticker $3.96

Buy Now

Thunder Neon Pizza Sticker

This retro-looking pizza is psychedelic and so cute.



Thunder Neon Pizza Sticker $2.78

Buy Now

Happy Flower by Suzie London Sticker

Bring the good vibes with you with this floral decal .



Happy Flower by Suzie London Sticker $3.11

Buy Now

Kawaii Sunflower Bubble Tea Sticker

The one thing that will make anyone feel better? An adorable Boba Tea filled with sunflowers . Talk about serotonin.



Kawaii Sunflower Bubble Tea Sticker $3.55

Buy Now

Sunny Side Up Sticker

You’ll always be on the sunny side with this adorable pair of eggs .



Sunny Side Up Sticker $2.68

Sunny Side Up Sticker $2.68

Buy Now

StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & They May Run Into Disagreements With Others

Like every astrological season, the sun’s journey through Virgo comes with its highs and lows. And though the aftermath of conquering your due diligence is always refreshing, you’ve likely felt super distracted this week, thanks to Mars in Gemini. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 29 to September 4, you’re being encouraged to approach things from a logical standpoint, as opposed to succumbing to your emotions. With go-getter Mars sizzling through mentally stimulating Gemini, you also feel a strong desire to gather all the facts involved with your current situation. When the...
LIFESTYLE
The List

How To Properly Clean Your Couch Cushions

Couch cushions have a habit of sucking up lost items. Next time you're scanning the room for your missing phone, make sure to dig through the sofa. Who knows what else you may uncover in the search: a missing pencil, dusty AirPods, or, like one California woman, $36,000 in cash forgotten by the previous owner (via ABC 7 News). Though encountering a stack of bills is admittedly unlikely, you'll definitely be rewarded with a handful of year-old crumbs or crumpled-up receipts. Couches, despite being one of the most trafficked areas in our homes, are one of those things you should be cleaning but, if we're being honest, probably aren't. Reporting on a study commissioned by Furniture Village, House Beautiful claimed that our at home sofas have an average lifespan of 11 years, witnessing "couples kiss 2,105 times, families sit down to watch 3,135 films, and 2,299 hours –- which equals to almost 96 days — of phone conversations." With all this time spent on our couch cushions, it's important that we keep them clean (and free of loose change).
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It

You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow

The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

