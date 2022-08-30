Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway.

The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road.

Police used a catch pole to leash the small gator and kept it out of traffic until a trapper arrived to relocate the animal.

"The gator was not in a crosswalk at the time of the capture," police joked in the post.