Clearwater, FL

Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway.

The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road.

Police used a catch pole to leash the small gator and kept it out of traffic until a trapper arrived to relocate the animal.

"The gator was not in a crosswalk at the time of the capture," police joked in the post.

patricia thornton
3d ago

with more than a million alligators in Florida what's the big deal about rescuing this one they are not on the endangered species list

Valerie
3d ago

glad he was saved. every living thing deserves to be respected and cared for

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

