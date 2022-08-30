PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Don't be surprised if you see some extra money in your bank account. Some people have been getting hundreds of dollars from Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax Rent/Rebate program are being distributed now.It's a one-time payment to help people hit hard during the pandemic.In order to qualify, you have to be 65 and older, a widow or widower who is 50 and older, or anyone 18 and up with a disability.You have until the end of the year to apply for the money.If you already applied to the program, you don't need to do anything but wait for your money.Click here to apply.

2 DAYS AGO