CBS Sports
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Collin Sexton has a new team, and a new contract. On Thursday, Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that landed three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. In addition to Sexton, the Cavs also traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in order to complete the blockbuster deal.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell reportedly traded to Cavaliers: LeBron James, Darius Garland, more react to blockbuster deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have pulled off a blockbuster trade by acquiring Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has sent shockwaves throughout the league and social media. In exchange for Mitchell, the Jazz have reportedly acquired three unprotected first-round picks, plus two pick swaps. Utah also...
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade: How the Cavaliers managed to take a nearly risk-free swing on a 25-year-old All-Star
NBA rebuilds have grown increasingly homogenous in recent years. While there are slight variations in the process, they mostly tend to follow some version of this cycle:. Be bad for a few years. Accumulate lottery picks. Develop those lottery picks into players capable of reaching the playoffs. Trade a pile...
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade: Knicks whiff on another star, but RJ Barrett and future flexibility was worth more
Donovan Mitchell was traded, seemingly out of the blue, to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and the low-hanging fallout story for the New York Knicks is going to be striking out on yet another superstar pursuit. It's not an unreasonable takeaway. The Knicks eventually have to actually hook one of these big fish they're always trolling after.
CBS Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned as next possible Knicks target after missing on Donovan Mitchell, per report
The New York Knicks spent years building towards this offseason. They preserved draft capital and young talent. They built a roster base that included a new $100 million point guard in Jalen Brunson. The idea was to position themselves to trade for a disgruntled star interested in relocating to New York when one became available. Donovan Mitchell looked like that star, but the Knicks missed out. Mitchell is a Cleveland Cavalier, and now the Knicks will need to go back to the drawing board.
CBS Sports
Mets' Terrance Gore: Contract selected
Gore had his contract selected by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Gore inked a minor-league deal with the Mets in early June and will join the big-league club for the stretch run. The speedy outfielder hasn't seen game action in regular season since 2019, but he could be a solid defensive and baserunning option off the bench for New York's playoff push.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets Friday off
Cabrera will get the day off Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera made 13 consecutive starts after getting the call from Triple-A, but he will miss his second straight start Friday. Aaron Judge will slide over to right field for Cabrera and Aaron Hicks will play in center.
CBS Sports
Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Out for season with rib injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't...
