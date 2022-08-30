ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

REMINDER: Mosaic Place hosting listening session tonight at Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tP2Y0_0hb7EAMp00

A quick reminder that community members have the opportunity to take part in a session with local and state organizations over ways that can help people overcome addiction.

Mosaic Place is working with their parent organization Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, along with Georgia Recovers, Georgia Council of Substance Abuse, Mercer University and HRSA for the Polk County Listening Session being held tonight.

The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 604 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart.

Those who are seeking recovery or are in recovery, along with family and friends of those individuals, employers, faith communities and concerned citizens and other local officials are asked to come take part in the event this evening.

Those with questions can reach out to Lydia Goodson for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB6kC_0hb7EAMp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Polk County, GA
City
Rockmart, GA
Polk County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3

The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Eddie Redding

Mr. Robert “Eddie” Redding, age 71, of Cedartown, GA passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Mr. Redding was born July
CEDARTOWN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Recovers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy