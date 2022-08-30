REMINDER: Mosaic Place hosting listening session tonight at Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart

A quick reminder that community members have the opportunity to take part in a session with local and state organizations over ways that can help people overcome addiction.

Mosaic Place is working with their parent organization Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, along with Georgia Recovers, Georgia Council of Substance Abuse, Mercer University and HRSA for the Polk County Listening Session being held tonight.

The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 604 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart.

Those who are seeking recovery or are in recovery, along with family and friends of those individuals, employers, faith communities and concerned citizens and other local officials are asked to come take part in the event this evening.

Those with questions can reach out to Lydia Goodson for more information.