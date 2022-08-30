Read full article on original website
Napa Valley’s EXCITING NEW DINING SCENE
To think the pandemic crippled the restaurant business just one short year ago is hard to imagine as Napa Valley’s culinary scene comes alive with vibrant new dining experiences. Whether an alfresco bistro in one of the area’s new hotels or a reimagined local favorite haunt, area foodies are...
French Country–style home with lush landscape in San Anselmo asks $5.25 million
This Marin County home on a verdant property in San Anselmo is swoon-worthy from the start thanks to a charming arched entryway and a front lawn with formal box hedges and ball shrubs. Set back across the bluestone cobbled driveway, the 3,500-square-foot-home has a quaint farmhouse-style facade with a storybook...
Napa County's famed Wine Country prepares for climate change
NAPA COUNTY -- Drought, heat, and wildfires all threaten Wine Country grape harvests, but growers are getting creative to defend their crops.Climate change is endangering California's wine industry. Just ask some of the industry's titans."Oh dramatically," responded Andy Beckstoffer of Napa. His Beckstoffer Vineyards is the largest grape grower in Northern California"We're way past deciding whether it's real or not. We can see it," agreed celebrated winemaker Steve Matthiasson, proprietor of Matthiasson Vineyards.Both Beckstoffer and Matthiasson see the dangers of climate change. Like many in Napa Valley, they are determined to fight back"Fighting fire, worrying about fire...what are we doing...
7 Relaxing Things To See And Do On A Day Trip To Bolinas
Wandering into the little town of Bolinas, on the Western edge of Marin County, feels like being initiated into a secret society. As the story goes, the locals regularly steal any and all road signs that direct people to the town, happy to avoid the crush of tourists. In reality, the residents are friendly, the art scene is bustling and the pace of life is wonderfully slow. Writer Richard Brautigan, musician Grace Slick, and actor Frances McDormand have called this place home, and for good reason. Here are a few things to see and ways to enjoy this eclectic little...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay
Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
Exciting New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Petaluma
Downtown Petaluma is already hopping with great places to eat and drink, and even more venues are set to welcome guests this fall and beyond. Here are four dining-and-drinking destinations we’ll be first in line for. Luma Bar & Eatery. Petaluma’s beloved oyster bar and seafood restaurant The Shuckery...
Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities
Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
Tomato spill on I-5 in California is the second one in a week within 50 miles
The great California tomato spills are continuing. On Monday, a truck crash on I-80 near Vacaville (around 35 miles southwest of Sacramento) spilled an estimated 50,000 pounds of tomatoes on the freeway. On Friday, a trailer detached from a southbound truck on I-5 in Elk Grove (around 15 miles southeast of Sacramento, and about 50 miles of driving distance from Vacaville), leading to another tomato spill. Here are some looks at that:
Marin’s Cities & Towns: San Anselmo
Fun fact : Van Morrison’s 1973 song “Snow in San Anselmo” recounts the time an unexpected snowstorm hit the town — the first in 30 years — when the singer was living in neighboring Fairfax. From its beginnings as a dusty “dry” settlement, where residents...
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave
(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
A life saver for SV High School
Sonoma’s newest “SaveStation” Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) has been placed at the outdoor sports complex near the Sonoma Valley High School football field. The District and Sonoma Valley Education Foundation partnered with the Just1Mike Foundation to acquire the unit, one of which was used recently in a dramatic life-saving emergency on the school basketball courts.
Vacaville Big Rig Crash Spills Load of Tomatoes
A massive tomato spill in a Vacaville big rig crash on August 29 caused injuries and left slippery debris behind. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 80 around 5:00 a.m. when the big rig crashed with a vehicle and then swerved and struck another, according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). After colliding with the two vehicles, the truck struck the center median, which caused the cargo in the open trailer to spill out into eastbound lanes. The cargo was a big load of fresh tomatoes in an open-topped trailer.
