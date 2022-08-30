ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham Puts Refined Finish On Floral Top With Ruffled Midi Skirt & Strappy Sandals for U.S. Open Championships

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Ashley Graham looked utterly chic at the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. The 34-year-old supermodel was amongst many famous faces at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue.

Graham looked gorgeous for the occasion in a blue and white floral print top. The garment had ruffled straps, plunging square neckline and a front slit near the hem. She teamed the top with a high-waist navy blue midi skirt. For glam, she went with subtle makeup and styled her brunette tresses in a high ponytail.

To combat the warm east coast temperatures, the socialite and television host opted for minimal accessories including small cuff earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, other photos show that Graham completed her look with white strappy sandals. The shoe style had a criss cross strap around the ankle and was set on a tiny black heel.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament , held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.

