ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Job Openings Total 11.2 Million In July as Tight Labor Market Persists

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qH6jO_0hb7DvNP00

The number of job openings was 11.2 million as of the last business day of July, marking a slight increase from the recently revised 11.04 million open jobs in June . That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This figure represented 1 million more open jobs than expected, according to a FactSet estimate cited by CNBC. With a July unemployment rate of 3.5%, or 5.7 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, a sign that the tight labor market persists.

Overall, the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notable job gains were present across leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, construction and manufacturing. Employment in retail trade increased by 22,000 in July, but represented little net change since March. Retail employment in July had 208,000 more jobs than February 2020 levels.

As for resignations, about 4.2 million people quit their jobs in July at a rate of 2.7%. This number represented little change from the adjusted 4.3 million people who left jobs in June.

Resignations increased by 12,000 in construction and by 6,000 in leisure and hospitality. They decreased by 17,000 in retail trade and by 81,000 in education and health services.

The total number of separations in July, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million, at a rate of 3.9%, marking little change from the month before. Layoffs and discharges totaled 1.4 million at an unchanged rate of 0.9%.

Meanwhile, consumer prices increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, down from its 40-year high of 9.1% in June. Energy prices fell 4.6% in July, while gasoline prices dipped 7.7%. This was offset by a 1.1% monthly gain in food prices and a 0.5% increase in shelter costs.

Amid the high prices, retail sales growth remained relatively stable in July at $682.8 billion, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked little change from the numbers in June, which were amended to reflect $682.6 billion. However, sales were up 10.3% compared with July 2021.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

U.S. Adds 315,000 Jobs In August, Unemployment Rises to 3.7%

The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August, just below estimates of 318,000. This number represents a dip from July, which saw 526,000 jobs added, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from last month’s 3.5%. Notable job gains were present across professional and business services, health care, and retail trade. Employment in retail trade increased by 44,000 in August and by 422,000 over the last year. Employment increased in general merchandise store, food and beverage stores, health and personal care stores, and building material and garden supply stores and decreased...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart, PVH, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn

As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in July, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million, at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Layoffs and discharges totaled 1.4 million at an unchanged rate of 0.9%. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry. Allbirds In late July, Allbirds laid off 23 people. “We have thoughtfully evaluated...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Vans-Owner VF Corporation Cuts 600 Office-Based Roles

VF Corporation is cutting 600 office-based roles, which will impact 300 current workers and 300 open roles, the company confirmed. Steve Rendle, the president and CEO of the company that owns Vans, The North Face and Timberland, announced the layoffs in a letter to employees, according to a report from Denver Business Journal. In the letter, Rendle reportedly said the cuts were meant “to align our people and capabilities with our highest strategic priorities.” VF declined to comment to FN but confirmed the accuracy of Denver Business Journal’s report. The news comes shortly after VF Corp. reported a net loss of $56 million in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Labor Market#Gas Prices#Retail Trade#Linus Business#Business Economics#Factset#Cnbc
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
RETAIL
ValueWalk

Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now

Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Brings Elegance In Whispy Blue Caftan & Pointy Flats to ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice International Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton attended the red carpet for the world premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy. Clinton wore a wispy caftan in baby blue and was joined by Dario Franceschini, an Italian politician and lawyer. The American politician’s outfit consisted of short flowing sleeves and a beaded and woven neckline in a darker blue with white trim. The polka dot dress was boxy and lacked shape as most caftans do, allowing for the New York senator to comfortably move around the carpet. Clinton accessorized with a dainty silver necklace, chunky earrings, clear...
MOVIES
Fortune

The popping of China’s housing bubble has its biggest developer sounding like Charles Darwin: ‘Only the fittest can survive’

Barricades from COVID-related lockdowns block a Country Garden residential development in Shanghai, in July 2022. Earlier this year, Yang Huiyan, Asia’s richest woman and majority owner of Country Garden—China’s largest property developer by sales—predicted a 70% profit plunge for the company as the nation’s property crisis deepened.
REAL ESTATE
Footwear News

How to Get a Job at Kanye West’s New Yeezy Store & the Qualifications Needed

Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to new heights, beginning with a retail expansion — which is looking for employees for its first store, he claimed. As announced on Instagram today, the rapper said he has made plans to expand his hit streetwear brand into physical retail locations, with the first launching in Atlanta at an undisclosed date. West’s announcement stated that he plans to buy the land or building where the store would be located, and then “open up in every state and then internationally.” The designer said he is already on the search for experienced employees to man his...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Venus Williams Goes Sporty-Chic In Tennis Ball Cardigan & Fresh White Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open With Tiger Woods

Venus Williams arrived in sleek sporty style to support her sister Serena Williams on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion sat amongst a star-studded crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night. Venus appeared in the stands alongside Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Eric Herman. The 42-year-old athlete looked comfy and casual in a green cardigan, which wore over a white V-neck T-shirt. She eventually swapped the closet staple for a white tennis club T-shirt. The tennis champion complemented her top with biker shorts that...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Serena and Venus Williams Leave Arthur Ashe Stadium With Their Heads Held High After their Doubles Loss In Matching Skorts and Athletic Sneakers

Serena and Venus Williams hit the tennis court, this time as a team, at the U.S. Open in Flushing Queens, New York in Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday night for their emotional and energy-charged Doubles match against Czech team Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The athletic sister duo lost 7-6, 6-4, but kept their heads high as they exited the rowdy court. The killer pair received a standing ovation after being snuffed out in the first round. Both fashionable athletes wore skorts, Serena wearing a mainly all-black ensemble from Nike. The S By Serena owner tucked a black short sleeve tee into her pleated high-waisted...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Gets Romantic In a Bird Print Maxi Dress and Golden Tory Burch Slides While on Vacation

Alicia Keys took a vacation, the songstress posing for a quick photoshoot on her Instagram yesterday with a scenic view behind her in head to toe Tory Burch. Snapping outfit shots, Keys stood before a rocky landscape, followed by a grand room where the New York native modeled a white maxi dress featuring a mirrored colorful bird pattern in light blue and yellow. The long sleeve featured a cascading skirt and mock neck that dipped slightly, adding risk to the avian-inspired garment. The “Girl On Fire” singer’s lengthy summer wears was brought inwards at the waist to give the piece shape,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

These Air Jordan Styles Are Reportedly Releasing in 2023

It appears that Jordan Brand’s 2023 release plans for its acclaimed Air Jordan line appears to have been spoiled on social media. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Soleretriever and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared a series of mockup images surrounding the purported 2023 Air Jordan release lineup, with each of the styles reportedly hitting stores during the summer of next year. The sneakers that are reportedly featured in the forthcoming lineup include the Air Jordan 1 in both its low and high-top variations, along with multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 3. Next up are a series of new Air Jordan 3 styles...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY
veranda.com

These Are the 10 Most Expensive Places to Buy a Home in the U.S.

If you’re thinking about the most expensive states in which to buy property, one that’s home to a big city like New York or Los Angeles might be the first thought that comes to mind. And while those states are definitely part of this list, you’ll be surprised to know about a few other, less obvious options when it comes to staggering prices for buying a home. After all, did any of us actually think Colorado would make the list?
REAL ESTATE
Footwear News

Footwear News

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy