The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO