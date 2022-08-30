ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Comments / 3

Patsy James
3d ago

Praying for her safety .. Young Lady if you. can see these posts . please at least call your Mom. or some one ..to let. them know your ok .

3
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart

An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
ROCKMART, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for fatal DUI crash

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cancer-battling 6-year-old becomes Woodstock's newest recruit

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The streets of Woodstock aren't ready for the police department's newest recruit. Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department swore in 6-year-old Ezra King as a junior officer ahead of his biggest challenge yet. At just 18 months-old, Ezra was diagnosed with cancer. According to a...
WOODSTOCK, GA
850wftl.com

14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA

