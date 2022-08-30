Read full article on original website
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
Gwinnett County police investigated after two teenagers were found dead July 21 in a lakefront neighborhood.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
fox5atlanta.com
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
weisradio.com
Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart
An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
fox5atlanta.com
Police shoot suspect who stabbed Macy's employee in attempted robbery at Mall of Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers shot a suspect who stabbed a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee after attempting to steal jewelry. Police said the stabbing and robbery suspect is in stable condition at a hospital. The store employee is hospitalized with serious injuries. A Gwinnett County...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows cops ram robbery suspect fleeing from Mall of Georgia after armed jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers shot a suspect who stabbed a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee after attempting to steal jewelry. FOX 5 has obtained new cellphone video of officers performing a pit maneuver on the fleeing suspect’s silver pickup truck. Investigators say the store...
Gainesville mother charged with DUI in crash that killed her 6-year-old
A Gainesville mother who was involved in a head-on collision in late July that sent a teenager to the hospital and left her daughter dead was accused Wednesday of driving drunk.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run near Gwinnett County high school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian directly in front of a high school. The incident happened at around 5 a.m. Friday morning near McClure High School on Club Drive. Gwinnett County Public Schools confirmed the victim was not a student or...
Infant dies in a tragic accident in Rockmart area on Tuesday
A family is mourning the tragic loss of their child in the Rockmart area on Tuesday after an accidental fall,
fox5atlanta.com
Officer shoots man who took off clothes, brandished ratchet strap, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he shed clothes at the scene of a car crash, attempted to break into a car and began to "twirl" a ratchet strap and use it as a weapon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for fatal DUI crash
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County woman rebuilds life after husband's attempt to kill her
Tina Davis is recovering and rebuilding her life after her husband at the time attempted to kill her. She details her story of survival and how she's moving on with FOX 5 Atlanta's Beth Galvin.
fox5atlanta.com
Cancer-battling 6-year-old becomes Woodstock's newest recruit
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The streets of Woodstock aren't ready for the police department's newest recruit. Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department swore in 6-year-old Ezra King as a junior officer ahead of his biggest challenge yet. At just 18 months-old, Ezra was diagnosed with cancer. According to a...
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
Firefighters save 28 horses from equipment fire in Cherokee County barn
Nearly 30 horses were rescued by Cherokee County firefighters as they worked to keep a fire engulfing a piece of heavy equipment from spreading to the barn where the horses were housed.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police make arrest in water after fleeing murder suspect jumps in lake
ATLANTA - A murder suspect is headed to jail after police shut down his swimming escape in the Tatum Lake. On August 25, Atlanta police officers say they noticed a Dodge Charger on the road that had been confirmed as stolen in the city the day prior. The driver had...
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
