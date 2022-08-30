It is with great sadness that I write this morning to share the news of the passing of a member of the Office of Academic Affairs team. Megan Bruno was a faculty affairs specialist in Associate Provost Jamie Winders’ office. She was a key member of the team and worked tirelessly to support all phases of faculty hiring. Although she was only with our team since January, she made a big impact, both personally and professionally, on all who knew her. Megan was a warm, talented and selfless individual who was very much committed to her work, her colleagues and our terrific faculty. Megan leaves behind her beloved partner and her 3-month-old baby. I ask that you join Chancellor Syverud, Associate Provost Winders and me in keeping Megan, her family, friends and colleagues close to your heart as they grapple with this sudden and terrible loss. In the coming days, our team will determine a fitting way for us to honor Megan’s life and contributions.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO