Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
ABC News
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' co-stars reuniting for Lifetime Christmas movie
"Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando will share the screen once more in a Lifetime Christmas movie. As part of the network's It's A Wonderful Lifetime line-up, the Toni Braxton-produced "A Christmas Spark" will reunite the actors for a romantic flick. In the film, Seymour plays a recently widowed named Molly, a woman who "has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again."
GH’s Josh Swickard Stars in a Romantic New Holiday Movie!
Get ready to watch GENERAL HOSPITAL star Josh Swickard (Chase) in yet another romantic holiday movie! Fans enjoyed watching him opposite his real-life wife, Lauren, in 2020’s A California Christmas and its 2021 sequel A California Christmas: City Lights, but this year the actor is jumping from Netflix to HBO Max with the upcoming A Hollywood Christmas!
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
People
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Sparks Fan Concern With Cryptic Post
There’s a lot of work that comes with running a multi-media empire. And there are few people in the world who know the kind of work that Chip Gaines has performed in life. Along with his wife Joanna Gaines, the couple has turned home renovation into a massive brand with Magnolia Farms.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson Join ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ as Guest Stars (TV News Roundup)
Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have been cast as guest stars in NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” The film sees Parton in the lead role and also stars Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is a movie musical about the making of a network TV special. The film follows the backstage story and on-camera results of Parton’s desire to share “mountain magic” at Dollywood during Christmas. When three characters known as the “Three Wise Mountain Men” appear to Parton, she finds herself on a...
Women urged to watch new Netflix film Look Both Ways immediately
Women are being urged to watch the new Netflix film Look Both Ways by viewers and we can totally understand why. "Girls if you haven’t watched Look Both Ways on netflix… immediately 20/10," one woman posted after watching the film. Another viewer shared their final take on the...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Sharna Burgess Won’t Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 as a Pro, ‘But Will Be There in Some Capacity’
Taking a break! Sharna Burgess is focusing on motherhood and taking a step back from Dancing With the Stars ahead of season 31. “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year […]
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday. On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.
The Shadow French Manicure Is a Dark, Trippy Twist on the Classic
What do you get when you combine your classic french manicure with the kind of dark, twisty optical illusion you'd only expect to see on Criss Angel's Mindfreak stage? Allow us to introduce you to the "shadow" french manicure, a moodier take on the comeback trend that's objectively more fun than watching someone pull a rabbit out of a hat.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Michael Fishman Says He Was Axed From Show
Michael Fishman has revealed that it was not his decision to leave The Conners. And he says in a new interview that bosses of the sitcom told him he “would not be returning for Season 5” of the sitcom. The actor, known for playing D.J. Conner on the...
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone
CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
