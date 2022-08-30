Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs to close this week
The years-long effort to remove the Martin Drake Power Plant from the skyline of Colorado Springs moves closer to reality this week as the plant will permanently close on Thursday.
milehighcre.com
The Container Store to Open First Location in Colorado Springs
Opening on September 3, The Promenade Shops at Briargate welcomes The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services to Colorado Springs, adding to The Shops best-in-class restaurant and retail lineup. The Container Store will be located next to Anthropologie at 1925 Briargate Pkwy, serving as the brand’s fourth store in Colorado, its 95th retail location nationwide and its first small footprint.
Colorado Springs lake closes due to E. coli
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' most popular lake is now closed due to a positive E. coli test. The City of Colorado Springs said Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed to bodily contact effective immediately following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli. The...
Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
KRDO
Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
Frontier Airlines to discontinue flights out of COS airport in November
Frontier joined the Colorado Springs Airport back in 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
New sports bar opening in Colorado Springs
Mitch Yellen, chief executive officer and founder of Altitude Hospitality Group, is having a grand opening for the newest addition to his restaurant collection: Trainwreck Colorado, a sports bar at 812 S. Sierra Madre St., with the grand opening 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21 and older after 10 p.m.) Sept. 10.
KRDO
Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Republican Infighting Intensifies
During Tuesday’s meeting of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez used his board comments to publicly accuse Colorado Springs at-large city councilor Wayne Williams of lying to the media and the public. Williams is also the subject of a recall effort, pushed by nonprofit Integrity Matters, which is also targeting newly appointed Colorado Springs councilor Stephanie Fortune. Williams will also be facing Gonzalez in Colorado Springs 2023 Mayoral election.
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
State investigation determines cause of ongoing Fremont County cybersecurity attack
CAŃON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has determined the cause of the recent cybersecurity attack in Fremont County, which forced all government administration buildings to shut down. On August 17, Fremont County officials discovered the county's systems had been hacked. The cyber security threat shut down the Department...
fvtimes.com
Balloon Festival Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO – The Colorado Spring’s Labor Day Balloon Festival is a fun event for the entire family. Taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during Labor Day weekend guests can watch as approximately 65 hot air balloons float around the city. There will be food vendors,...
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning."
Colorado could see first chairlift-accessible mountain bike park
Colorado's Front Range is getting closer to seeing its first ever chairlift-accessible mountain bike park -- while developers have a few hurdles, they hope to have limited operations up and running by this time next year. "We were looking around the state and we felt that a dedicated bike park that offered chairlift access mountain biking was kind of a gap," said Phil Bouchard, cofounder of the Shadow Mountain Bike Park Project. Bouchard, along with his business partner and best friend Jason Evans, has been working on the concept for just over two years. Not only would it be the...
Spectacular fall colors expected
The combination of decreasing daylight and expected weather conditions set the stage for a dazzling display of fall color across the Centennial state.
Massage parlor ordinance goes into effect September 1
COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Thursday, September 1, massage parlors are required to have a specific business license to own and operate within the City of Colorado Springs. The ordinance was signed back in April of 2022, it laid out the requirements for a new type of business license for massage parlors, along with requirements and […]
luxuryrealestate.com
Kentwood Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Exceptional Greenwood Village Home Sold for $5.775M by Gina Lorenzen
- Kentwood Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of the residence on South Maple Court, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80121, for $5.775 million represented by Gina Lorenzen. Perfectly located to capture the spectacular mountain views, this striking residence is the epitome of stylish expression & architectural grace. Brilliantly conceived...
