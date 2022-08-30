ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)– Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.
Small businesses talks challenges that been facing them over the years

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Small businesses have had a number of internal and external challenges over the past few years, and that trend will probably continue. South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says he hears the same things from their members. Sanderson says people have noticed some stores displaying Christmas...
SD Dept of Health reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 9 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases decreased & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,993. The state had 1,292 new cases and 2,680 recoveries, decreasing active infections to 717. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 105.
South Dakota State
September Sobriety Checkpoints announced

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
New well for Lewis Clark Water System on hold

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System was anticipating adding a new high capacity well this month. Executive Director Troy Larson says that didn’t work out. Larson says they are still adding up the damages. Larson says the delay forced their member communities to cut back on...
Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen look back on summer’s tourism season

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- September and Labor Day mark a transition from the busy summer travel season to an usually slower fall season. South Dakota Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says so far, its hard to compare this year with last year. Hagen says they are looking back to 2019, the last...
