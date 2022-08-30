Read full article on original website
click orlando
National Guard could help at short-staffed Florida prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept....
WPTV
Many questions, few answers about new Florida office that arrested ex-felons for illegal voting
The governor of Florida held a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIPs, including the attorney general and newly appointed secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch.
News4Jax.com
‘Stand your ground’ hearing scheduled in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A judge has scheduled a “stand your ground hearing” for November in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine. The hearing is set for Nov. 14. The defense plans to...
wogx.com
Video shows arrest of double-murder suspect in Florida
Authorities have released audio of a 911 call reporting an alleged sexual battery and double-murder in a Florida RV resort. The suspect was taken into custody a short while later, which was all captured on body cameras worn by law enforcement officers.
After release from prison, former Florida drug dealer now mentors kids
A former drug dealer sentenced to life in federal prison is out early and he is mentoring kids in the community to keep them off the streets.
Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
News4Jax.com
Florida jobless claims remain at pre-pandemic pace
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – First-time unemployment claims in Florida remain relatively flat and at a pre-pandemic pace, reflecting strong economic activity amid lingering inflation. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a report that estimated 5,135 first-time claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 27.
Florida Man Running From Police Found Hiding In Air Conditioning Vent
A Florida man who was wanted on outstanding warrants was located by deputies inside of an air conditioning vent. According to deputies, 27-year-old Justin Murphy, wanted out of Manatee County, was located in the vent compartment of an air conditioning unit on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies
Occupational Health Safety
Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness
The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured
For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
Florida man stole $2.6 million in COVID relief, used it to buy boat, engagement ring: DOJ
A Florida man admitted to stealing $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds to buy houses, a boat, and an engagement ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Draws Criticism For Prosecutor Suspension
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors, and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional
New medical marijuana rules in effect for Florida patients
Florida's medical marijuana users face new rules for storage of edibles, smokables, and tinctures after a new emergency rule form the Department of Health.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
82-Year-Old Florida Man Charged In Brutal Stabbing Death Of His Wife
An 82-year-old Florida man has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of his wife, according to investigators. On Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Daniel Pinder charged Ronald Vince Foreman, 82, with Second-Degree Murder. Foreman was already in custody at the
Florida Man Who Fled To Ireland After Deadly DUI Gets 11 Years In Prison
A Florida man who fled the country after killing the passenger in his car in 2017, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on the night of June 24, 2017, Samuel Tucker was driving his black four-door sedan vehicle
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
