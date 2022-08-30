ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

National Guard could help at short-staffed Florida prisons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Video shows arrest of double-murder suspect in Florida

Authorities have released audio of a 911 call reporting an alleged sexual battery and double-murder in a Florida RV resort. The suspect was taken into custody a short while later, which was all captured on body cameras worn by law enforcement officers.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Weekly

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida jobless claims remain at pre-pandemic pace

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – First-time unemployment claims in Florida remain relatively flat and at a pre-pandemic pace, reflecting strong economic activity amid lingering inflation. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a report that estimated 5,135 first-time claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 27.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Florida Doc#Fcd#Channel 4
Occupational Health Safety

Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness

The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
DUETTE, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured

For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TaxBuzz

Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy