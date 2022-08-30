ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood

The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for punching juvenile in throat during road rage incident

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he punched a minor in the middle of the roadway after a road rage incident. Larry Allen Day faces a charge of cruelty toward a child for the incident, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened...
ESTERO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was airlifted following a serious crash in Venice. Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway are shut down at this time for investigation. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic

In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
LEE COUNTY, FL
dailyadvent.com

Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
LEE COUNTY, FL

