Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park
A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
Mysuncoast.com
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two people charged with animal cruelty for allegedly burning a young raccoon alive inside a dumpster last month will face the “full force” of the law in the case, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday. “They will be held accountable,” Hoffman said....
WINKNEWS.com
3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store
Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
WINKNEWS.com
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
ktbb.com
Florida teen battling suspected case of brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days
(NEW YORK) -- A Florida teen has been battling an infection suspected to be caused by a rare, brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days, as his family prays for him to wake up, they said. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was suffering from a severe headache, high fever and hallucinations when his...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy involved in south Fort Myers crash that caused chemical spill
A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy hurt in a crash with a work utility trailer has been released from the hospital. The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Michael G. Rippe Parkways and Briarcliff Road in south Fort Myers. The deputy was transported to the hospital after the...
'Ultimate Catch:' 3 men arrested for dumping boat in Naples canal
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after dumping a boat into a canal Tuesday night in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for punching juvenile in throat during road rage incident
A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he punched a minor in the middle of the roadway after a road rage incident. Larry Allen Day faces a charge of cruelty toward a child for the incident, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened...
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors
A Naples man was arrested after he forged his application for a contracting license and defrauded individuals.
‘It’s shallow’: Video shows shark swim near sheller on Florida beach
A video posted on TikTok shows the shark buzz past her in ankle-deep water.
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was airlifted following a serious crash in Venice. Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway are shut down at this time for investigation. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice...
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic
In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
