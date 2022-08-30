ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Hokiesports.com

Top Performers: Virginia Tech Football at Old Dominion

Virginia Tech football's 2022 campaign may have just begun, but it didn't take long for some key members of the Hokies' squad to make an impact. Running back Keshawn King and linebacker Dax Hollifield put together impressive showings in Tech's season opener at Old Dominion last night, Sept. 2. King...
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech plays to scoreless draw with Radford

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech had its most impressive performance going towards goal this season, but was still unable to bag a goal in a scoreless draw with Radford on Friday evening. There were a number of opportunities that seemed to be the magical moment that the Hokies have now...
Hokiesports.com

Hokies complete weekend sweep with win over Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The Virginia Tech volleyball team completed the weekend sweep on Saturday afternoon with a three-set win (25-19, 25-12, 25-23) over the Old Dominion Monarchs at Cassell Coliseum. The victory improved Virginia Tech's overall record to 4-2 on the season and a perfect 3-0 on the weekend. Following...
Hokiesports.com

Soundbites: Postgame press conference (Old Dominion)

NORFOLK, Va. – Following its game Friday night at Old Dominion, Virginia Tech football met with the media for a press conference. Read below for what head coach Brent Pry, quarterback Grant Wells and linebacker Dax Hollifield had to say. Head coach Brent Pry. On if he was surprised...
Hokiesports.com

First Half Lookback: Virginia Tech Football trails Old Dominion 10-7

The first half is in the books in Norfolk, and Virginia Tech football trails Old Dominion 10-7. Tech outgained ODU 198-101 on offense over the first two quarters. The Hokies went 3-of-9 on third down and held the Monarchs to one third-down conversion on seven tries. Tech owned a slight edge in the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 16:52 compared to 13:08 for Old Dominion.
Hokiesports.com

Tech opens 2022-23 season at Fighting Irish Classic

BLACKSBURG – Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, Virginia Tech men's golf returns a roster that's mixed with five upperclassmen, including two fifth years, and three underclassmen. That blend of experience will be put to the test at this weekend's Fighting Irish Classic, which gets underway Sunday at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.
Hokiesports.com

2022 Football Broadcast Information

Opponent Date Kickoff TV Stream In-Stadium Freq SiriusXM Audio Stats. Boston College Saturday, September 10 8:00 p.m. ACCN 105.3 FM Listen Follow. Wofford Saturday, September 17 11:00 a.m. ACCN 105.3 FM Listen Follow. West Virginia Thursday, September 22 7:30 p.m. ESPN 105.3 FM Listen Follow. at North Carolina Saturday, October...
