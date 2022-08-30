The first half is in the books in Norfolk, and Virginia Tech football trails Old Dominion 10-7. Tech outgained ODU 198-101 on offense over the first two quarters. The Hokies went 3-of-9 on third down and held the Monarchs to one third-down conversion on seven tries. Tech owned a slight edge in the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 16:52 compared to 13:08 for Old Dominion.

