Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of robbing at least 12 taco trucks at gunpoint in north Houston has been arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man suspected of robbing several taco trucks at gunpoint was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, was arrested on three warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 13, around 10:30 a.m., employees working at a food truck, located...
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
Click2Houston.com
Man who fled to Mexico after deadly 2016 shooting extradited back to Harris County, charged with murder: HPD
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man back in 2016 has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Jose A Rios, 25, has now been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Michael Yates. On July 10, 2016, investigators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Click2Houston.com
Driver pulls over, shoots passenger after woman chokes her during altercation in downtown Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fight between a driver and a passenger that reportedly led up to a shooting in downtown Houston overnight. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Emancipation around midnight. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, two women were traveling in a...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect killed by US Marshals task force members in shooting at apartment complex near NRG Stadium: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed Friday morning by U.S. Marshals task force members at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 8:25 a.m. at the complex, located in the 1800 block of El...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for committing at least 3 robberies in one day in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect wanted in a series of aggravated robberies in north Houston. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Houston police said a man walked into a food truck located in the 5700 block of Antoine and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at employees and demanded money from the cash register.
Click2Houston.com
3rd suspect sought, 2 arrested in February’s deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A third suspect is still on the run and two others were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The wanted suspect, John Marcos Araniva, 19, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Joel...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Injured, malnourished dogs worth thousands found in stolen U-Haul truck in The Woodlands; This is what authorities say was going on
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A woman and man were arrested in The Woodlands after authorities found multiple malnourished and injured dogs – some worth thousands of dollars – in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Aug. 30, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Click2Houston.com
Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions
Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
Click2Houston.com
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $75K for suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, authorities say
HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 20 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. His bond was set at $75,000 and his mugshot has not been released at this time.
Click2Houston.com
New I.D. scanning technology plays critical role in helping HPD catch fraud suspects in the act
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has reported extensively on serial fraudsters, taking a deep dive into their elaborate scheme of recruiting people to help them buy vehicles from area dealerships using fake or stolen identification cards. Jeremy Phipps and Jareika Sanders are two of the latest, according to Houston police,...
Click2Houston.com
Walker Porretto: What we know about 19-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend while out on bond
The man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring her older sister was also charged earlier this summer with felony drug possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to court records. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said as a juvenile, 19-year-old Walker Porretto was convicted of...
Comments / 0