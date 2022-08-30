ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
Click2Houston.com

Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Man wanted for committing at least 3 robberies in one day in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect wanted in a series of aggravated robberies in north Houston. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Houston police said a man walked into a food truck located in the 5700 block of Antoine and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at employees and demanded money from the cash register.
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
Click2Houston.com

2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Click2Houston.com

Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions

Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
Click2Houston.com

Bond set at $75K for suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 20 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. His bond was set at $75,000 and his mugshot has not been released at this time.
