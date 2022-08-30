ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player

By Kevin S. Held
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBWyt_0hb7B0WB00

FENTON, Mo. – A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.

“Honestly, I’ve never bought a $50 scratchers ticket,” the winner said. “I’d won $100 on a $20 ticket and used the winnings to buy two $50 tickets.”

He won on those Millionaire Blowout tickets, bought another pair of tickets, and won again. It was his final Millionaire Blowout ticket that turned out to be the life-changing winner.

“I scratched it and saw the zeros – I immediately threw it in my safe, called my wife, took a picture of it, and never took it out again until we came to the Lottery office,” he said.

The winner said he and his wife will pay off their house and install a swimming pool, and set money aside to send their kids to college.

The winning ticket was purchased at San Luis ZX 190 on Hawkins Road in Fenton.

Millionaire Blowout is the Missouri Lottery’s first $50 scratchers game, with a total of $234 million in unclaimed cash prizes, including two more $5 million top prizes and 16 $1 million winners. The odds of winning are 1 in 2.84, including $50 prizes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Lottery#Swimming Pool#San Luis#Fenton#The Missouri Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Feuerbacher leads Glendale against West Plains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s always good to be 1-0. “We’ve got new guys out there,” Glendale senior quarterback Cole Feuerbacher said. “They are just getting used to it and they are playing really well. It’s good to go 1-0 and have confidence going into this next game.” And a little senior leadership never hurt anyone. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus

A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Woman wins $50,000 prize from scratchers ticket in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A lucky lottery player recently purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket in St. Clair and won $50,000. The ticket was bought at Good Time Market in the 1200 block of Gravois Road in St. Clair. The player explained she thought she scratched off the wrong prize at first, before realizing she actually won.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services

Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold

Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
WASHINGTON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy