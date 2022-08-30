ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell removed 'Utah Jazz Guard' from Twitter bio as Knicks rumors heat up

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

We probably shouldn’t read too much into the fact that three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell changed his bio on Twitter.

But we’re absolutely going to react to this anyway because the change was that Mitchell removed any reference to the Utah Jazz from his profile. This, of course, could mean nothing. He may just want to keep things more simple. It doesn’t necessarily correlate to anything with certainty.

However, it could also mean everything! It feels more than a little suspicious that the 25-year-old guard would make this change today, when his name is at the center of trade rumors, of all days.

On Monday night, the Knicks agreed to terms on a contract extension with RJ Barrett. Although some reporting indicated that this complicated a potential trade for Mitchell, others aren’t buying it.

Perhaps, instead, the Barrett extension was the last domino that needed to drop before the other shoe dropped and Mitchell could be moved in a trade either to New York or elsewhere in the league.

For what it is worth: The New York Mets will honor the New York Knicks at Citi Field Tuesday night.

Mitchell is a lifelong Mets fan whose father works in the front office for the baseball team. He took batting practice at Citi Field earlier this season. Might he be at the stadium again Tuesday evening?

Especially considering that the showdown between the Mets and Dodgers will feature the two best teams in the National League, it would be a good game for Mitchell to attend.

Plus, crazier things have happened that would be more egregious than this.

Remember, during the postseason, several in the front office for the Knicks attended the Jazz-Mavericks playoff game to watch Mitchell face off against Jalen Brunson. It wouldn’t be insane for Mitchell to attend a Mets game on Knicks night.

City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
State
Utah State
