(WBAP/KLIF) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is $.07 cents less than on this day last week and is $.54 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.61 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen areas are paying the least at $3.20 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.83, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week and 66 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO