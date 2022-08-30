Read full article on original website
Rockwall Police Kill Kidnapping Suspect in Shootout
ROCKWALL (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A kidnapping suspect was fatally shot by Rockwall police officers in a shootout Thursday night. The incident started around 7 p.m. with a request from Fort Worth police to conduct a welfare check at a home in Rockwall. Investigators later told Rockwall police the...
The First Busload Of Immigrants To Chicago Has Arrived
(WBAP/KLIF) Chicago – Governor Greg Abbott has announced the first busload of Migrants that have been sent from Texas to Chicago, have arrived. In addition to Washington DC and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop off location for Governor Abbotts’ busing strategy as part of his response to what he says is President Bidens’ open border policies…..that continue to overwhelm Texas border towns.
Record Transportation Plan Announced in Texas
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. According to TXDOT, the 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to...
Suspects Detained after Threat at Euless Trinity Prompts School to Evacuate
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Euless Police Department is investigating a threat to Trinity High School. According to the HEB ISD, the school was evacuated on Thursday while law enforcement continued the investigation, and searched the school. Students were given the all clear by Police to return to class around...
WBAP Morning News: Should Corporal Punishment Return To Schools?
A school district in Missouri is reinstating corporal punishment in its schools, spurring a national debate – “If you spare the rod, do you spoil the child?” Dr. Dean Beckloff – a licensed Professional Family Counselor – discusses whether “licks” are a good last resort.
Healthcare Advocates Call for State to Roll Back Scope-of-Practice Laws Amid Doctor Shortage
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – There’s a doctor shortage in Texas and healthcare advocates are encouraging the state to roll back scope-of-practice laws for nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants. Sally Pipes in the president, CEO and healthcare fellow at the Pacific Research Institute and said allowing...
Rick Roberts: Dallas Police Condemn Racist Coin, Part 1
A Dallas police officer posted an image of a challenge coin that many, especially in the Black community, took as racist. Dallas police leadership wasted no time taking action! At a press conference, Cpl. Terrence Hopkins, President of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, explains the meaning of the disturbing imagery on the coin. Hopkins joins Rick exclusively on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas)
Gas Prices Drop ahead of Labor Day Weekend
(WBAP/KLIF) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is $.07 cents less than on this day last week and is $.54 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.61 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen areas are paying the least at $3.20 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.83, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week and 66 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Police in DFW Crack Down on Drunk Driving this Labor Day Weekend
IRVING (WBAP/KLIF) – A number of North Texas Police departments are participating in a DWI Enforcement Initiative during the Labor Day weekend. As part of the plan, Officers will focus on locating and arresting drunk drivers. The enforcement period runs between September 2 and September 5. During that time, the participating officers will concentrate their efforts on DWI patrols in high-risk sites and at times when impaired drivers are on the roadways causing an increased potential for alcohol-related crashes involving injuries or deaths.
Rick Roberts: Chief Eddie Garcia Tells You What He Thinks About A Racist Coin!
A Dallas police officer exercised some very poor judgment by posting on a website a challenge coin with racist imagery. Especially now with police officers around the country trying to build bridges to communities of color, this is the last thing our society needs! Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia wasted no time and put the officer on administrative leave. Chief Garcia took time to come on the show and tell you exactly what he thinks about this racist coin! Hear his comments exclusively on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Chris Krok Show: Fort Worth PD Bodycam Footage Released ￼
Fort Worth PD releases bodycam footage of deadly hostage situation, chief says suspect used victim as ‘human shield.’ Some are thinking the officer was too quick. Do you agree or disagree?
