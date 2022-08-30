ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Interim Leadership Named for Syracuse University Art Museum

Marcelle Haddix, associate provost for strategic initiatives, today announced an interim leadership team for the Syracuse University Art Museum, a member of the Coalition of Museum and Art Centers (CMAC). Effective Friday, Sept. 23, Emily Dittman will serve as interim director and Melissa Yuen will serve as interim chief curator. This announcement follows news that Vanja Malloy, director and chief curator since August 2019, has accepted a position at the University of Chicago.
Committee to Identify Next Dean of the Whitman School Appointed

Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter today announced the members of the search committee charged with identifying the next dean of the Whitman School of Management. Associate Dean for Undergraduate and Master’s Education and Professor of Entrepreneurship Alexander McKelvie’s appointment as interim dean will remain in effect until a new dean is identified.
Free COVID Test Kits Available on Campus

As shared in the July 28 message about fall 2022 public health guidelines, the University has expanded the availability of self-administered COVID test kits for campus community members. I am writing with follow up information to access self-administered COVID test kits when you arrive to campus. The University will be...
Syracuse University Launching Food Insecurity Awareness Week: Combating Food Insecurity as One University

Every day in the City of Syracuse, thousands of children face uncertainty over where their next meal will come from. According to U.S. Census data, the child poverty rate in the city in 2020 was 48.4%—the highest in the country. Syracuse University is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Syracuse to raise awareness of the problem and collect donations, coming together to combat food insecurity as one university and one community.
Supporting Student Wellness Series: Loneliness and Connection

From arriving to a new college environment to life’s transitions, students may at times feel disconnected. “The same way we must put time, effort and understanding into academics, we must put time, effort and understanding into our connections with ourselves and others,” shares Susanne Rios, Barnes Center at The Arch group therapy coordinator and licensed marriage and family therapist.
SOaR With Student Support Case Managers

Student Outreach and Retention (SOaR) assists students, faculty, staff, parents and supporters, with navigating challenges inside and outside the classroom by providing solution-focused and comprehensive support services. What do SOaR Case Managers do?. If you are a student or you know a student who is facing a personal difficulty/challenge or...
Leadership and Student Experiences Grow With the Orange Success Mentoring Program

With Syracuse Welcome complete and a new academic year underway, incoming students are still in the midst of navigating many new experiences. From college courses, campus interactions, living independently and more, students may be experiencing overwhelm and uncertainty. As a transfer student and Orange Success Mentoring Program mentor, Aaron Hall...
Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day to Be Held Sept. 17 at the JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse University will celebrate its faculty and staff with $10 football tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 17, game at the JMA Dome when the Orange take on Purdue at noon. Faculty and staff and their guests are invited to the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle prior to the game to enjoy a performance from the Pride of the Orange Marching Band along with food and beverage concessions.
Important Update Regarding Vending Machine COVID Tests

Ahead of the start of the fall semester, the University procured more than 80,000 COVID tests to ensure reliable access to self-testing resources for students, faculty and staff. Unfortunately, late yesterday we learned that a small number of the roughly 300 FlowFlex test kits sold to the University and distributed to date via campus vending machines may be counterfeit.
Syracuse Abroad Announces New Immersion Program in Buenos Aires

Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce a new addition to the Santiago Center program. Reintroducing the intensive Spanish immersion program, students will now have the opportunity to begin their semester in Argentina, as part of a prequel course prior to arriving in Chile. This new immersion will prepare students for the Spanish language program in Santiago, while introducing them to the modern culture and iconic city of Buenos Aires.
