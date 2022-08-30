Every day in the City of Syracuse, thousands of children face uncertainty over where their next meal will come from. According to U.S. Census data, the child poverty rate in the city in 2020 was 48.4%—the highest in the country. Syracuse University is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Syracuse to raise awareness of the problem and collect donations, coming together to combat food insecurity as one university and one community.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO