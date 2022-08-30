ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

After technical issues halted its first launch attempt, NASA will try again on Saturday to get its new 30-story rocket off the ground and send its uncrewed test capsule toward the Moon. NASA's initial launch attempt on Monday was halted after engineers detected a fuel leak and a sensor showed that one of the rocket's four main engines was too hot.
